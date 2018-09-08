B.C. woman rings in 94th birthday with zipline adventure

The Penticton resident gave the Peachland’s ZipZone a shot for her birthday

Erna Hamm is ringing in her 94th birthday in a rather adventurous way.

The Penticton woman spent Saturday zipping at ZipZone Peachland, Canada’s Highest Freestyle Zipline.

“All of the staff just loved her and it was such an honor and a pleasure to celebrate Erna’s birthday with her and we sure hope to see her again next year,” said ZipZone president Kevin Bennett.

Day-to-day Hamm keeps active through hiking and volunteering 11 hours a week at the Penticton hospital.

RELATED: Peachland ZipZone president marries

“Silver (and golden) zippers are always welcome at ZipZone, and we encourage all Okanagan oldies to come on out and tick us off your bucket list,” he said.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Most Read