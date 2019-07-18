Marlyne Dumoulin at the BC Lottery Corporation headquarters in Kamloops on Thursday. (BCLC handout)

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

Marlyne Dumoulin first read the amount of her winnings on a slot machine as $2,100 at a Prince George casino earlier this month.

Turns out, her winnings topped $2.1 million dollars – marking the largest-ever jackpot on a slot machine in all of Canadian history.

“I was just in shock,” Dumoulin said in a statement Thursday, adding that it was her husband, Andy, sitting beside her at the Treasure Cove Casino on July 13 who noticed their winnings were much larger than she originally had thought.

“That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,” she said. “I actually have bandages on my fingers from chewing my fingernails.”

ALSO READ: B.C. lottery winner being sued by co-workers

The Prince George couple collected their riches at the BC Lottery Corporation headquarters in Kamloops on Thursday.

Created by International Game Technology, B.C. was the first province in the country to have Powerbucks slot machines.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rare white ravens spotted again on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

LANGLEY’S WHAT’S IN STORE: Entrepreneurs make the shortlist

Know of a new business in town, one expanding, moving, or hosting a community event, let us know…

Otter Co-op breaks ground on bigger and better gas bar in Aldergrove

‘Green’ fuel coming to the gas bar following four months of renovations

PHOTOS: One of Langley wildlife artist’s last gallery shows

Lifelong painter Norman Jorgenson is being recognized in the Langley Arts Council gallery

Cadet Camp sees Langley Mounties share fun and tips with kids

The camp included everything from self defense and first aid to meeting the bomb squad

Langley organizers invite special guest to Gone Country

Cancer fundraising, day-long concert sold out more than a month and a half ahead of Saturday’s event

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been sold

Victoria company has purchased BCHL team, but will keep it in Port Alberni

“Does Kirby care?” B.C. First Nation’s group using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

Cars keyed on BC Ferries after alarms bother dog on board

Delta police arrested one passenger on suspicion of mischief

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Most Read