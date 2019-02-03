Snow began to blanket B.C.’s south coast Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Baby, it’s snowing outside: Light dusting covers B.C.’s south coast

It was the first snow of the season for many in the Lower Mainland

There’s been a few false alarms but on Sunday morning, B.C.’s south coast woke up to a light layer of snow blanketing the region.

Temperatures hit below zero degrees in the region, giving the south coast a slight taste of what the rest of B.C. – and Canada – have been seeing for months.

READ MORE: Brrrr! Temperatures to drop across B.C.’s south coast

But although locals took to social media to show their excitement, many seemed conscious that Sunday’s light dusting wasn’t really anything to get too worked up about.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ontario police seize stolen ‘MR SEXY’ license plates found on Maserati

Just Posted

Baby, it’s snowing outside: Light dusting covers B.C.’s south coast

It was the first snow of the season for many in the Lower Mainland

Surrey RCMP say SkyTrain shooting suspect has been arrested

Police say Daon Gordon Glasgow was arrested ‘without incident’

VIDEO: Age is just a number for B.C. dragon boat champions

Team Titanium of 60-plus paddlers from Langley outperformed much younger rivals

VIDEO: Giants took down the Cougars 4-2 at home in Langley

The G-Men are off to the Interior for two games against Prince George and one against Kamloops.

Extreme weather alert issued for the Langleys

Gateway of Hope offers extra sleeping mats for homeless during freezing temperatures

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

B.C. VIEWS: NDP government resumes taxing, spending to battle poverty

Legislature scandal, speculation tax distract from NDP agenda

More than a ‘protest camp’: Unist’ot’en camp residents on life on the land

Many flocked to the area after RCMP enforced a court injunction and arrested 14 people at a site down a gravel road from the camp

Come together: Super Bowl Sunday, the last stand of live TV

Of the 10 highest-rated television programs in U.S. history, nine were Super Bowls and one was the finale of ‘M.A.S.H.’

Trump says release of Mueller report up to attorney general

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said last week the probe is ‘close to being completed’

Forgiveness can help healing process in cases like Humboldt tragedy: experts

There were glimmers of compassion after the crash, as some including widow Christina Haugan pledged forgiveness and peace

Quebec chef takes gold at Canadian Culinary Championships

Yannick LaSalle won the best dish at the Grand Finale held in Kelowna

Roussel, Virtanen lead Canucks to 5-1 win over Avalanche

Vancouver moves into final wild-card playoff spot

Auditor General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died from cancer

Michael Ferguson was appointed to the role in November 2011

Most Read