President Barack Obama in a May 2016 staff meeting. (White House)

Barack Obama to speak at Vancouver event

Former U.S. president will speak with board of trade in March

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is coming to Vancouver.

Obama is scheduled to speak at a Greater Vancouver Board of Trade event at the Vancouver Convention Centre on March 5.

“At this moment in history, President Obama is quite possibly the most coveted speaker in the world,” board chair Lori Mathison in a news release on Thursday.

“Repeatedly, his name has topped our member surveys as the individual that B.C. business leaders most want to hear from.”

Barack isn’t the first Obama to speak to the board of trade former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke about social media and raising strong daughters at a talk last February.

Tickets for Obama’s event go on sale for board members on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. Any tickets left will go on sale to the public at on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

Check out Barack Obama in conversation with author Dave Eggers at an event last November:

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Extreme weather alert lifted in Langley

Gateway of Hope shelter lifted the advisory on Jan. 17 due to improved weather conditions.

Thieves identified by social media

Suspect spent a ‘solid 10 minutes’ fishing keys out of Langley business drop box

Senior denied insurance for lack of a smart phone

Langley woman discovers a deal requires an app

TV icon coming to Langley to help future brides ‘say yes to the dress’

TLC’s Monte Durham of Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta is coming to Langley for a bridal show.

B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The December storm wreaked havoc on B.C.’s south coast

Barack Obama to speak at Vancouver event

Former U.S. president will speak with board of trade in March

Prince George could get province’s second BC Cannabis Store

The first brick-and-mortar government retail location opened in Kamloops on Oct. 17

B.C. chowdery caught up in ‘rat-in-soup’ scandal to close

Crab Park Chowdery will be shutting down Jan. 20

Caribou herd disappears from Kootenays after last cow relocated

One cow from the South Selkirk herd and two from the Purcells were moved this week

Vancouver councillors unanimously approve motion declaring climate emergency

Vancouver joins cities like Los Angeles and London

B.C. mayor criticizes school trustees ahead of paid trip to China

Brad West believes trip is unethical, and points to added safety concerns as relations grow tense

‘I never said there was no collusion,’ Trump lawyer says

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani says he has ‘never said there was no collusion’

5 to start your day

B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages, more trouble for Chilliwack man infamous for Stanley Cup riot assault on Good Samaritan and more

Body of Canadian miner found after African kidnapping

Kirk Woodman’s body was discovered 100 kilometres from the site where he worked for Progress Mineral Mining Company in Burkina Faso

Most Read