A plane parked at the BC Aviation Museum. (Courtesy BC Aviation Museum)

BC Aviation Museum seeking donations for new floatplane exhibit

Donations will be used in a new exhibit dedicated to floatplanes during the 1950s

The BC Aviation Museum is asking for donations for a new exhibit that will tell the story of coastal aviation in B.C.

Stories, pictures, artifacts, log books and more are needed for the new exhibit that looks at the civilian and military use of float planes in the 1950s.

Chuck Ford, who works with the Vancouver Island-based museum said they are looking for any donations related to seaplanes during that period.

“We’re looking for donations … whether it be schedules, log books, newspaper clippings, anything related,” he said. “Relics, anything that is related to the aviation of that period would be gratefully accepted.”

The new exhibit would fill a gap in the museum, which does not have much related to seaplanes, which Ford said took over as a favourite mode of transportation for the steamship following the Second World War.

“What we’re hoping to do is get some of the existing aircraft that were used at that period of time painted in the colours of the companies of that time and sort of get them all together to demonstrate what the coastal aviation was like back in the ’50s, ’60s and ‘70s when it was really at its prime,” Ford said.

Ford said the display is currently on hold after the board of directors for the museum said they would need more funding before going ahead, but he hopes that it will become a reality in the future and donations are still being collected.

Anyone with donations or questions can Ford at 205-419-4137 or visit bcam.net.

