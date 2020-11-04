Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)

The latest resident of the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers gave Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officials at the Stewart, B.C. – Hyder, Alaska border crossing a bit of a thrill this morning.

“A traveller sought entry for essential reasons, but had no travel documents,” the agency said in a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post this morning. “After a forceful attempt on its part to cross the border, our officers moved quickly to apprehend and transfer it to the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Society (NLWS) for the winter.”

MORE: Surprise birth of fox kits at Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter as season begins

In actuality, Angelika Langen, NLWS founder, said they had been aware of the young female black bear cub for some time hanging around the Stewart area, but had lost track of her recently.

“For a few weeks we had traps out all over and then a bigger bear moved in and she moved out because she was scared so we lost her for a little bit and then she showed up at the border and our volunteer up there went over and she was in the trap within a few minutes; it went really quick,” Langen said.

PHOTOS: Ninth Annual Northern Lights Wildlife Society Open House

VIDEO: B.C. Wildlife Shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

“She wasn’t border jumping, she was thinking about it, but she didn’t do it.”

Volunteers named her Annie.

Langen said Annie is in relatively good health despite being only 21.2 lbs and, along with other recent additions to the shelter, will likely not hibernate this year.

“She’s really cute and has settled in really well and is eating up a storm and making up for lost opportunities,” Langen added. “She’s little, but she will be okay. She will just need some TLC over the winter and by the spring she’s going to look like everybody else.

“We have a few of those and they can just hang out together. They get really lethargic and lazy, but they eat every day and keep growing and then they catch up to the ones that are sleeping.

It has been another busy year for the society with 33 black bear cubs and three grizzlies, so far.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Americans search for nearby liquor stores, French fries as they await election results

Just Posted

Chilliwack group The Eddy J Band performed during the fourth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards in November 2019 in Chilliwack. (Claudia Wyler Photography)
50 nominees announced for Fraser Valley Music Awards

Winners to be named during virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 19

Giants have loaned 2003-born forward Justin Lies to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Flin Flon Bombers (Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)
Vancouver Giants loan out players under new arrangement

Temporary berths with junior teams will provide valuable ice time while waiting for regular season

People can create a personalized poppy through an online site mypoppy.ca which allows them to also donate to the Royal Canadian Legion national organization. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
REMEMBRANCE DAY: Poppies available but in different ways around Langley

More emphasis is on electronic or online donations but some poppy boxes are still out there

Cst. Phil Colter was named the new Langley RCMP officer in charge of the Aldergrove Community Policing Office (CPO) in June. While the office remains closed due to the pandemic, the officer will be handling community matters through the main detachment. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Township said the CPOs will stay closed at least until the new year. (Langley Advance Times/file)
Langley Community Police Offices won’t re-open until the new year

Township says services will continue to be provided through the main office

Aldergrove resident and Second World War Veteran Jack Airone. (Courtesy Airone family)
‘They used to tell us that if we weren’t down here, they wouldn’t be up there’

Aldergrove resident Jack Airone served as a mechanic for the Air Force during the Second World War

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

The Quesnel RCMP is investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases made Oct. 29 in Quesnel and the detention of the suspect by a security guard — which was caught on video and has drawn strong reaction online. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Police are asking the person who took the video and the man who tried to intervene to contact them

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
One man fined another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP; Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says a track failure contributed to the derailment of a freight train in northern British Columbia in January. The Canadian National Railway Co. train was travelling between Smithers and Terrace when 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

No one was hurt when 34 cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. Hinshaw says Canada’s first case of H1N2v, a variant swine flu virus found in humans, has been detected in the central part of the province. The case is believed to be isolated with no increased risk to Albertans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

Health Canada said on its website the other cases include 24 in the United States and two in Brazil

Most Read