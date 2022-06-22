The number of mosquitoes are predicted to rise this summer (pixabay.com/ZoranD).

The number of mosquitoes are predicted to rise this summer (pixabay.com/ZoranD).

Beat the bite: expected rise in B.C. mosquitoes calls for preventative practices

Orkin Canada suggests preventative measures as mosquitoes expected to be buzzing this summer

With summer starting, it can be easy to focus on the positives such as warmer weather, trips to the beach, ice-cream and more.

Unfortunately, the joys of summer are also accompanied by a much less exciting realization: mosquitoes are back.

And the bad news is there may be more of them this year.

According to Orkin Canada pest control, mosquitoes may become more pervasive this summer due to a mild winter mixed with stagnant water from excess snow and rain, potentially creating abundant breeding grounds.

The good news is that there are things you can do to protect your home from these unwelcome guests.

Trimming vegetation and eliminating stagnant water in outside areas like pools, fountains and gutters can decrease breeding grounds. Additionally, replacing outdoor bulbs with yellow bulbs can help, as they are less attractive to mosquitoes.

While these pesky creatures can be an annoyance, they can also be dangerous. Mosquito bites can transmit several illnesses, including West Nile virus, malaria and Zika virus.

UBC researcher Dan Peach has spent his career studying the more than 50 mosquito species of B.C.

He is now working on a citizen-led project to learn more about the provinces mosquito populations in the hopes using his findings to determine how they may shift in the coming decades due to climate change.

Research from Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) suggests that Canadians will likely face an increased risk of mosquito-borne diseases in the years ahead thanks to climate change.

More information on how to keep mosquitoes from sucking the fun out of summer can be found at orkincanada.ca.

RELATED: Regional approach coming to control mosquitoes in Okanagan-Similkameen

RELATED: Where to go to avoid mosquitoes

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses COVID-19 and what’s next for B.C.

Just Posted

A park user is frustrated by what seems to be a lack of progress on upgrades at Derby Reach Regional Park. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: North Langley park upgrades dragging on

About 35 students of HD Stafford Middle School were at the Penzer Park on Thursday, June 16 to learn skateboarding. The outdoor session included free customized skateboard giveaway by Transition Construction company. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley students explore skateboarding, many for the first time

Drummers performed at the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day in Aldergrove’s Philip Jackman Park on Saturday, June 18. It was the first in-person version of the event since 2019. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A return to an in-person National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Aldergrove

About 140 people, double the usual Sunday numbers, visited the Canadian Museum of Flight at the Langley Airport Father’s Day event on Sunday, June 19, when dads get in free. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Father’s Day event at Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley attracts double the average turnout