Cans of beer are seen on the new Molson Coors can line during its inauguration Monday, March 19, 2012 in Montreal. Molson Coors plans to spend up to $500 million to build a new Montreal brewery instead of modernizing its 231-year-old facility along the St. Lawrence River. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Beer can enthusiasts head to New Mexico for ‘CANvention’

Collectors attend from around the world who trade, buy and sell vintage and craft beer cans

Hundreds of beer can collectors are heading to New Mexico for a “CANvention.”

The Albuquerque Journal reports the Brewery Collectibles Club of America is scheduled Thursday to start celebrating different types of beer cans at its three-day national gathering at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The club says the event attracts collectors from around the world who trade, buy and sell vintage and craft beer cans. It is a chance for those attending to sample beer from local Albuquerque brewers.

The gathering began in 1969 after collector Denver Wright, Jr. put an ad in a St. Louis newspaper asking anyone who collected beer cans to contact him.

Six collectors responded and they held an event in Denver months later.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Just Posted

VIDEO: Police incident on Fraser Highway in Langley

Multiple police vehicles called to scene

VIDEO: Electric guitars aplenty, Summerset starts with a bang

On a rock-heavy first night, Rival Sons, The Trews, and Jesse Roper play Fort Langley music festival

Langley volleyball captain helps Team Canada earn bronze in Peru

Danielle Ellis contributed 18 points to gain a victory over host team at Parapan American Games

Langley Good Times Cruise-In: People make it possible

A significant army of volunteers put on this annual charity car show

Charities ‘so’ grateful for Cruise-In

The volunteer-run car show donates all proceeds to local charities: More than $1.3M since inception

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Alleged White Rock trafficking operation believed linked to Lower Mainland organized crime

46-year-old arrested after neighbourhood concerns lead police to ground-floor apartment

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

WHL Giants begin pre-season on the road, return to Langley Sept. 6

The team’s home-opener is Friday, Sept. 27 against Portland

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Most Read