Maui, Hawaii islands. (Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)

Bottled message from Hawaii in California 13 years later

Eric McDermott found the message dated 2006 in a bottle in April with the names of three siblings inside

A bottled message from Hawaii has been discovered floating in California after travelling for more than a decade across the Pacific.

The Press Democrat reported Friday that 30-year-old Eric McDermott found the message dated 2006 in a bottle in April with the names of three siblings aged 4, 7 and 10 and an Oklahoma street address.

McDermott says he tracked the family down a few miles from where he discovered the note about 124 kilometres north of San Francisco.

The family says they are originally from Santa Rosa, California and returned after living in Oklahoma for a few years.

McDermott says Brian Bricker, his ex-wife Alicia Bricker and their three children, now 13 years older, threw the bottle into the ocean during a Hawaii vacation.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Small plane lands on Washington state road, shocking drivers
Next story
Group builds a ‘loo with a view’ of Fraser Valley vista along trail in Hope

Just Posted

Reservoir taking shape in Willougbhy

Once finished, people will be able to use the reservoir as a viewing platform

Crime rates higher but declining in Langley City compared to Township

Langley City’s crime rates appear to be dropping from a recent peak

Langley’s Darvill hits grand slam as Canadian baseball team beats Colombia 10-3 at Pan Ams

Several B.C. athletes competing in Lima, Peru

Langley hosting national community basketball tourney

The girls tournament wrapped up Thursday while the boys play Friday to Monday at the LEC.

Crime Briefs: Do you recognize any of the suspects caught on camera round Langley?

From meat to clothes to skincare products, police are investigating a wide variety of thefts

UPDATE: 20 dead in El Paso shopping centre shooting, Texas governor says

Gov. Greg Abbott called incident ‘one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas’

RCMP call in dive team to search for BC fugitives near Gillam

Divers will arrive overnight, search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in morning

Group builds a ‘loo with a view’ of Fraser Valley vista along trail in Hope

Summer trail crew builds privacy into the Lookout Loo

Daughter of Lower Mainland fire captain remains in coma after fatal crash

Burnaby Fire Department has started a GoFundMe to assist the family

Canadian resident imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns after escape

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, escaped through undisclosed third country

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

My cousin, the killer: Woman’s DNA solved the 1987 double murder of B.C. couple

Chelsea Rustad is glad they used her genes to solve the Talbott murder case

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Most Read