John Ford, 38, was sent back to Ontario on June 4, 2019 after Homeland Security learned that he was in the country illegally

Canadian man who stalked Kendall Jenner, swam in her pool deported to Ontario

John Ford, 38, was convicted twice of trespassing onto the model’s California property

U.S. officials have deported a Canadian man who was twice convicted of trespassing into celebrity Kendall Jenner’s home, in one instance found by police while swimming in her pool.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a news release last week that John Ford, 38, was sent to Ontario on June 4 after Homeland Security learned that he was in the country illegally.

Ford had first entered the U.S. through an Alberta-Montana border in March 2018 with a tourist visa that allowed him to stay in the country for no longer than six months.

During his time over the border, officials say that Ford stalked Jenner, a model and television personality. Jenner filed for protection orders against him, ICE said.

Earlier this year, he was arrested twice for trespassing onto Jenner’s California property. He was convicted of two misdemeanor charges and served jail time.

ALSO READ: Family killed by alleged ‘stalker’ in triple murder-suicide

Ford was arrested by special agents on March 25 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was ordered to be deported on April 30.

Following his arrest, the Kardashian-Jenner family expressed gratitude to the Los Angeles Police Department and federal officials.

“Not only have his actions had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but on our entire family, causing all of us to fear for her safety as well as our own,” a statement from the family read. “Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind.”

