Canucks want baby bear cub at Aldergrove zoo named Huggy Bear

The Vancouver Canucks are suggesting one of the three recently rescued grizzly bear cubs at the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove be named Huggy Bear in honour of Calder trophy finalist Quinn Hughes. (Vancouver Canucks Twitter)

The Vancouver Canucks are having their say in helping name one of the three recently rescued baby grizzly bear cubs at the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove.

In a social media post shared Thursday morning, the NHL team suggest naming “bear #2,” described by the zoo as bashful, subtle and wide-eyed, Huggy Bear in honour of Quinn Hughes who was recently named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy on Wednesday, given to the league’s rookie of the year.

#Canucks nation, do your thing! @GVZooChat needs names for their rescued grizzlies and we have the perfect one to honour our Calder Finalist. 🤗🐻 Head to https://t.co/4DI2reg0rL to name Bear #2 Huggy Bear! pic.twitter.com/ZAbNxCoHKK — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) July 16, 2020

The 20-year-old Canucks defenseman led NHL rookies in assists (45) and points (53) in 68 games, according to the league. He would be the third Canucks player to win the award and second straight, following Canucks forward Elias Petterson last season.

The trio of cubs were found by Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers in Crowsnest Pass, Alta. in April after their mother was killed by hunters.

They were first sent to the Calgary Zoo before arriving to the Aldergrove zoo.

Of the three six-month-old grizzly cubs, two of them are female.

“We are happy to announce they are healthy, playful, and settling into their new GVZoo (Greater Vancouver Zoo) home. But they don’t have names, and we hope you can help,” the establishment writes online.

“Bear #1” is described as curious, bossy and cheeky and “bear #3” as a jokester, playful and sociable.

To suggest a name for a grizzly cub visit gvzoo.com.

