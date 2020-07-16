The Vancouver Canucks are suggesting one of the three recently rescued grizzly bear cubs at the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove be named Huggy Bear in honour of Calder trophy finalist Quinn Hughes. (Vancouver Canucks Twitter)

Canucks want baby bear cub at Aldergrove zoo named Huggy Bear

Greater Vancouver Zoo recently rescued three grizzly bear cub who need names

The Vancouver Canucks are having their say in helping name one of the three recently rescued baby grizzly bear cubs at the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove.

In a social media post shared Thursday morning, the NHL team suggest naming “bear #2,” described by the zoo as bashful, subtle and wide-eyed, Huggy Bear in honour of Quinn Hughes who was recently named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy on Wednesday, given to the league’s rookie of the year.

The 20-year-old Canucks defenseman led NHL rookies in assists (45) and points (53) in 68 games, according to the league. He would be the third Canucks player to win the award and second straight, following Canucks forward Elias Petterson last season.

The trio of cubs were found by Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers in Crowsnest Pass, Alta. in April after their mother was killed by hunters.

READ MORE: Conservationists in race against time to rehabilitate grizzly cubs transferred to Aldergrove zoo

They were first sent to the Calgary Zoo before arriving to the Aldergrove zoo.

Of the three six-month-old grizzly cubs, two of them are female.

“We are happy to announce they are healthy, playful, and settling into their new GVZoo (Greater Vancouver Zoo) home. But they don’t have names, and we hope you can help,” the establishment writes online.

“Bear #1” is described as curious, bossy and cheeky and “bear #3” as a jokester, playful and sociable.

To suggest a name for a grizzly cub visit gvzoo.com.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveCanucksgrizzlyLangley Townshipvancouver canucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We’re not busting ghosts’: Northern B.C. paranormal investigators check out bistro

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fatal fire in wooded area on Langley-Surrey border not suspicious, RCMP says

No cause of death announced; investigation continues, say RCMP

Canucks want baby bear cub at Aldergrove zoo named Huggy Bear

Greater Vancouver Zoo recently rescued three grizzly bear cub who need names

Langley Township, City see most residents pay property taxes

A feared COVID-related crash in tax payments has not materialized

‘The public has spoken’: Alder Inn to be demolished at $250,000 cost

Township council votes to use $250,000 to demolish the 71-year-old building in downtown Aldergrove

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday focuses on compound exercises

Each week fitness instructor Marion Brand shares at-home workouts

Study suggests 8 times more people in B.C. infected with virus than confirmed

The study looked at anonymous blood samples collected for reasons unrelated to COVID-19

Woman receives ‘extremely disturbing sexual threats’ while on Lower Mainland bus

The woman was riding the bus when she received threats of sexual violence from someone nearby

Police watchdog probes Vancouver arrest after man on bicycle left with ‘serious’ injuries

Police were searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a prior incident when they saw him on a bicycle

‘We’re not busting ghosts’: Northern B.C. paranormal investigators check out bistro

Paranormal North Coast British Columbia recently checked out PF Bistro at City Centre Mall.

Russian hackers seeking to steal COVID-19 vaccine data: intel agencies

It is believed APT29, also known as ‘the Dukes’ or ‘Cozy Bear’ was responsible

Twitter racing to unravel mystery cyberattack

Some of the world’s most prominent names had their Twitter accounts post invitations for an apparent Bitcoin scam

B.C. announces funding to support post-secondary students with disabilities

The province is investing $275,000 in the new BCcampus website

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

Abbotsford woman starts petition to have B.C. government help with IVF costs

Jennifer Kuiken says cost of in vitro fertilization is too high for most people

Most Read