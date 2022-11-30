FILE – Twelve catalytic converters found during a police siezure in the Lower Mainland in January 2022. (Abbotsford Police Department handout)

FILE – Twelve catalytic converters found during a police siezure in the Lower Mainland in January 2022. (Abbotsford Police Department handout)

Catalytic converter theft ends with foot chase for police through B.C. park

More than 1,900 catalytic converter thefts were reported to ICBC in 2021

Police officers in the Lower Mainland found themselves in an early-morning foot chase after a catalytic converter theft was caught in action by a witness earlier this week.

The witness called New Westminster Police after spotting what they believed to be someone cutting the piece off a vehicle’s exhaust system in a parking lot at about 3:50 a.m. on Nov. 28.

Officers located the suspect in Moody Park, but they fled from police, sparking a foot chase.

The person was eventually arrested without incident.

“As the value of the precious metals contained within the catalytic converters continues to increase, so do the number of thefts of these devices,” Sgt. Justine Thom said in a statement.

According to ICBC, claims for such thefts have climbed from 89 in 2017 to more than 1,900 in 2021 – with claim costs spiking from $356,950 to over $4 million.

In March, the province announced new regulations to the Metal Dealers and Recyclers Regulations, in attempts to deter these thefts. The new rules direct all metal dealers to report each transaction to police of a catalytic converter when not attached to the rest of the exhaust system. These details include information about the seller.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said at the time that the intention to the amendment was to reduce anonymity when converters are sold and thus reduces the incentive to steal them in the first place.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carsNew Vehicles

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kudos to couple for feeding drivers stuck in Surrey snow storm — but who are they?

Just Posted

LOSC swimmer Macey Larson, seen here at a 2019 intra-club event held at the Walnut Grove pool, placed first in the 200m breaststroke and second in the 100m breaststroke at the Surrey Knights LC Invitational Swim Meet held Saturday Nov. 26th to Sunday Nov. 27th at Guildford Recreation Center in Surrey. (Langley Advance Times file)
Medals and a new club record set as Langley Olympian Swim Cub competes at Surrey Knights invitational

Thousands turned out to see Santa at the tree lighting after the parade in 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley City’s annual Christmas festival gets a fresh look

Heavy snow Tuesday, Nov. 29, forced a one-day shutdown of the Christmas in Williams Park light display. It was set to reopen Wednesday. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Heavy snow closed down Christmas in Williams Park light display for one day

A Brinks truck in a file photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013. (AP Photo/Yves Logghe, File)
Christmas Day heist in Langley netted almost $500,000, court filing reveals