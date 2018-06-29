Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats

Movie buffs who have a hankering for buttered popcorn don’t have to go to the theatre anymore, as Cineplex looks to offering delivery.

The entertainment giant is now delivering concession snacks including popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop through Uber Eats.

The delivery service is up and running in 60 Canadian cities, but in B.C., only Vancouver currently offers the service.

The two movie theatres testing out delivery are Fifth Avenue Cinemas and The Park Theatre.

Meanwhile, Cineplex continues to expand its enterprise beyond movie theatres, with arcades and gaming bars.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Marijuana cultivation affects neighbourhood’s quality of life

Misting cannons have done little to mask smell

Marijuana cultivation a mixed blessing

Economic benefit comes with other issues

Langley businessmen open stem cell therapy clinic in Washington State

Group looks to Bellingham to offer ‘revolutionary’ therapy not approved in Canada

Charges stayed against man who police say was involved in gang conflict

Inderdeep Minhas, 19, of Abbotsford was arrested a year ago on weapon charges

Update: Ten-year-old boy shot in Maple Ridge, police seeking witnesses

Boy was found with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, condition remains unknown

VIDEO: What’s in Store – Langley golf course going to the dogs

In this week’s business column, editor Roxanne Hooper talks about dogs, food - and much more.

Injured Broncos hockey player out of coma, unable to speak

Defenceman Layne Matechuk’s family said he was in a coma for the first month

From ketchup to toilet paper: Canada launching retaliatory tariff broadside

Canada’s $16.6-billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on dozens of U.S. products set to kick in July 1

Crown asks for 18-20 months jail time for officer who kissed teen, young woman

James Fisher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, breach of trust after he kissed two young people

Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats

Man forced to trek 23 kilometres out of B.C. backcountry after bike stolen

Ross Hunt’s $1,000 bike was stolen on June 20

Photographer snaps ‘disturbing’ photo as bird offers chick a plastic bite

Wildlife photographer laments proliferation of litter in Salmon Arm Bay

Six months later, rescued Cariboo cougar cub doing “fantastic”

Rocket finds a friend, Rosie, at the Greater Vancouver Zoo

Ottawa details list of U.S. tariff targets, offers up to $2B in support

Ottawa also released details Friday of a financial aid package for industries and workers caught in the crossfire

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    Petition protests transfer of murderer to Mission, Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax and more

  • Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

    Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats