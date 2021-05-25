Blewett resident Michael Jeffery spotted this skunk with its head stuck in a can Saturday. Photo: Michael Jeffery

Blewett resident Michael Jeffery spotted this skunk with its head stuck in a can Saturday. Photo: Michael Jeffery

‘Compassion is way bigger than logic’: Kootenay man saves skunk from can

Michael Jeffery risked being sprayed when he decided to help the animal

Would you pull a can off a skunk’s head?

Michael Jeffery asked himself that question before he decided to side with his heart over his head.

Jeffery, who lives in Blewett near Nelson, was driving to work Saturday when he spotted the skunk stumbling near the road with its head lodged in a can.

He pulled over right away.

“My heart kind of stopped,” he said Monday. “Oh my god, like what’s going on? I was really surprised and then I felt deep grief, like compassion for the guy.”

Jeffery decided to help the skunk and got out of his car. As he did, he spotted an eagle swoop down and pick a fish out of the nearby lake. That, Jeffery decided, was a good omen.

But it didn’t solve how to save the skunk, preferably without getting sprayed.

Jeffery decided to act fast when the skunk waddled nearby. He jumped at the skunk, and managed to pry the can partially off before making his escape.

“I just started running as fast as I possibly could,” he said. “Adrenaline was high.”

He then turned to see the skunk shake off the can. He popped his tail up and aimed it at Jeffery, but then turned and disappeared into the bushes.

Jeffery returned to his car, stink free, and later shared the moment in a Facebook post where he’s been applauded for his empathy.

“There was a little part of me that’s like, this is stupid,” he said. “But compassion is way bigger than logic.”

READ MORE:

Duck versus eagle: epic battle in Vancouver Island marsh caught on camera

‘It was an amazing encounter’: Kootenay photographer’s two intimate hours with a cougar

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Previous story
‘Tax Freedom Day’ in Canada is coming a week later this year

Just Posted

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

A Blessing Ceremony was held to honour and celebrate the carving of a House Post for the Aboriginal Head Start Program at Parkside Elementary. (Langley School District)
VIDEO: Ceremony honours House Post carving for Aboriginal program at Parkside Elementary

Kwantlen First Nation artist Brandon Gabriel is commissioned

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Be grateful to the police for the job they do

Don’t malign officers for doing their job to catch the criminals among us: letter writer

Douglas Park Community Elementary’s inclusive crosswalk standee, Bobbie, has been painted to represent the LGBTQ+ and the different cultural backgrounds in Langley’s diverse community, says school principal. (Langley School District)
VIDEO: School crosswalk standee Bobbie painted to ‘better represent’ Langley

Crossing at Douglas Park Elementary transformed

Langley’s Chris Ball recently capture a shot of this little furry gaffer with his nose through the fence, looking out along the trail that runs under the hydro lines in Brookswood. “This little guy seems just as eager to see life back to normal as the rest of us,” Ball said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Grass is always greener on the other side of the fence

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as June 15

(File)
Two in Fraser Valley face assault charges after coughing on RCMP officers

Agassiz man, Chilliwack woman involved in separate incidents

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests resume at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested at Port Renfrew camp on Monday, May 24

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
17 people get $11,500 in COVID fines after Vancouver police bust ‘loud party’

Social gatherings of any size with people outside your household are currently banned in B.C.

RCMP on scene at Rock City Plaza after a fatal shooting Thursday, May 20. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Fatal shooting in Nanaimo linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict, police say

A man was shot and killed in Rock City Plaza parking lot on Thursday

A Tesla charging centre is pictured in Squamish, B.C., Tuesday, June, 1, 2016. More than $100 million in federal rebates designed to make electric vehicles more affordable to low and middle-income Canadians has gone to those buying a Tesla, government records show. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal rebate set to make electric cars more affordable see $100M go to Tesla buyers

Liberal government introduced the subsidy in 2019 for those buying or leasing new zero-emission vehicles

Metro Vancouver’s in for a few days of wet weather with as much as 50 millimetres of rain expected in the region by Thursday (May 27), according to Environment Canada. (Black Press Media files)
Heavy rain showers forecast for Metro Vancouver starting Wednesday

A special weather alert from Environment Canada says up to 50 millimetres could soak the region by Thursday night

Most Read