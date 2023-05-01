Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid lines up for a faceoff against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Hockey superstar McDavid and the “Degrassi” franchise are among this year’s inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid lines up for a faceoff against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Hockey superstar McDavid and the “Degrassi” franchise are among this year’s inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Connor McDavid, Rick Mercer, ‘Degrassi’ among inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame

More inductees expected to be announced in the coming months

Hockey superstar Connor McDavid and the “Degrassi” franchise are among this year’s inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Political commentator and satirist Rick Mercer and retired Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Abella are also among the notable Canadians set to be honoured.

Organizers say more inductees will be announced in the coming months.

The 25th edition of the salute to Canadian achievement is set for Dec. 2 in Toronto and organizers say it will include performances and tributes from alumni from the past 25 years.

A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV.

Canada’s Walk of Fame recognizes standouts in the fields of arts and entertainment, athletics, entrepreneurship and philanthropy, humanitarianism, and science, technology and innovation.

READ MORE: Tragically Hip, Barbara Frum among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Kelowna’s Josh Gorges played 13 NHL seasons

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley worker critical of $14B for Volkswagen but none for PSAC

The Shooting Star Amusements’ storage and service space in Aldergrove and Langley are all but cleared out as the carnival hits the road for another busy season. (Shooting Star Facebook/Special to The Star)
Carnival hits the road for another season

Chris Loyer and family head down to the Fraser River to watch the sun go down from a favourite haunt just passed the Glen Valley Regional Park. He, his wife Dawn, their daughter Hayden, and son Andyn, each pack up their camping chairs about once a week and head out. “There is a great spot along the river,” Loyer explained. “It’s one of our beautiful hidden gems that’s so close to home… We love to sit and watch the sunset,” and the eagles fishing the waterway. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Enjoying the sunset as a family

Grant Shephard, a 6 ft. 10 in. forward with an impressive record of scoring, has been signed to play for the Vancouver Bandits pro basketball team – part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) playing out of Langley Events Centre. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Kelowna native latest signed to play hoops for Vancouver Bandits