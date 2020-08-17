Corn maze opened in Chilliwack with ‘together’ as this year’s theme

Vanessa Oddy (right) and her mom Diane Bruinsma – seen here on Aug. 11, 2020 with Oddy’s two children Aiden (grey shirt) and John (red shirt) and her niece Fay and nephew Nash (at back) – are getting ready to open the Chilliwack Corn Maze on Aug. 15 with COVID-19 protocols in place. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The theme of the 2020 Chilliwack Corn Maze is togetherness.

People can get lost in a field of corn again this year, but for the owners of the Chilliwack Corn Maze, it was actually a bit of a hard decision to make.

When the pandemic first hit, they were contemplating whether or not to even plant the corn.

“We decided to plant and move forward with the corn maze in the spring. We knew that even if we were unable to open, we could take the opportunity to share a positive message in our 12-acre corn maze,” Vanessa Oddy said.

They went ahead and opened their gates at the corn maze on Saturday, August 15.

This year’s message ‘Together’ is not only visible in the design of the maze itself, but also on the 10 wooden posts which will feature clues to help people navigate their way through the corn.

The word “together” is carved out of the corn as part of this year’s design. And on the 10 posts inside the maze, they have taken words of wisdom from the past and present to inspire the community to make positive changes in the world, the Chilliwack Corn Maze said in a press release Tuesday.

“Together we can spread love and not hate, together we can make a difference, together there is hope, community, compassion and love.”

“With all the changes happening in our world, COVID-19 and the incredible heartbreak and injustices we have seen, we wanted to make sure that our 2020 design was something positive that would help encourage change and spread light through our community,” Oddy said.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of safety protocols have been implemented this year.

Pathways are extra wide with “bubble zones” where people can step aside and let others pass while maintaining physical distancing. More hand washing and sanitizing stations have been installed, and there will be a limited number of guests onsite with online tickets required.

When purchasing tickets online, people select a day and a one-hour time slot. Folks are not limited to that one hour, but are asked to limit their visit to two hours. Tickets are also sold at the gate, but will be only be available if they have not reached their maximum capacity for the hour. Admission for children aged two and under is free but they still require a ticket.

As with previous years, there are two sections to the maze: a smaller section which takes about 15 to 20 minutes to complete and a larger section which takes about 30 to 45 minutes. There’s staff on hand in the larger section to help people as needed, so finishing both areas within one to two hours should be doable for most people, Oddy said.

She, along with her sisters Danielle Miller and Mariah Vermeer, have officially taken over the business at the Chilliwack Corn Maze. It was previously run by their parents, Diane and John Bruinsma and the Taekema family for 22 years, and now it has been passed on to the next generation.

The 2020 Chilliwack Corn Maze opens on Saturday, Aug. 15 and is located at 41905 Yale Road West.

For more info, including their COVID-19 safety policy and ticket sales, go to chilliwackcornmaze.com, call 604-845-7771 or email info@chilliwackcornmaze.com.

