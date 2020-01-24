Earnest Barker (front left) with the two unidentified figures. (Submitted)

Couple wonders who’s in a Cariboo photo that’s been hanging in their home for years

Charles and Lynn Dick believe the image was taken at the 70 Mile Road House

Charles and Lynn Dick have had a picture of three people hanging up in their house in Vancouver for years, but they’ve never known who two of them are.

The Lower Mainland couple contacted the 100 Mile Free Press in the hope that someone will recognize the strangers in the image. There is nothing on the back but they guess it was taken at the 70 Mile Road House.

“We’re looking really to find out who they might be. Maybe someone is still alive that we could talk to,” Charles Dick said.

The man in the picture they do know is his wife’s father, Earnest Barker, who used to go hunting in the area.

Barker was born in 1883. Dick guesses the man was about 29 years old when the photo was taken, and that the car is from approximately 1912.

“I presume that that [other] man in the picture – he must be in his thirties, maybe into his forties, so he must be long gone and the girl in the seat there, she’d be long gone too I would suspect.”

Barker died in 1962.

He said he and his wife thought someone might still be in the area who might recognize the mystery subjects, perhaps with a photo of their own.

If you think you know who’s in the picture, email chuclyn@gmail.com or call 604-261-5092.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

A closeup of the unidentified man. (Submitted)

