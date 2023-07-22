Coveted donair costume designed for traffic safety campaign, Alberta says

The government is now auctioning off the oversized sandwich made from latex

The Alberta government has shared the origin story of a donair costume that’s sparked a fierce bidding war. Service Alberta says the one-of-a-kind costume was purchased in 2015 for a traffic safety video campaign about the perils of driving high on cannabis. The costume is shown in this undated handout photo from Service Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Service Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The Alberta government has shared the origin story of a donair costume that’s sparked a fierce bidding war. Service Alberta says the one-of-a-kind costume was purchased in 2015 for a traffic safety video campaign about the perils of driving high on cannabis. The costume is shown in this undated handout photo from Service Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Service Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The Alberta government has shared the origin story of a donair costume that’s sparked a fierce bidding war.

Service Alberta says the one-of-a-kind costume was purchased in 2015 for a traffic safety video campaign about the perils of driving high on cannabis.

The video was never made, as the province decided to go in another direction for the awareness campaign.

The government is now auctioning off the oversized sandwich made from latex, rubber and synthetics, saying it’s in excellent but dusty condition.

A few Calgary restaurants have been vying for the costume, with bids reaching more than 10-thousand, five-hundred dollars online today.

The auction closes on Aug. 14.

“It’s unfortunate that this beautiful donair costume that has captivated social media never made it into the awareness campaign, but I’m pleased that it has now found its way into the spotlight,” said Dale Nally, minister of Service Alberta and red tape reduction.

“I can’t wait to see where the costume finds its new home.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Alberta

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
British balloonists’ transatlantic quest thwarted in forced NL landing

Just Posted

Peter Matthews is moving to Langley from Coquitlam and joined disc golf with his brother, Ian, two years ago. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Disc golf championship competitors in Langley this weekend

Atlético Ottawa beat Vancouver FC last weekend. Now VFC is hosting Calgary Cavalry Saturday afternoon in Langley. (Matt Zambonin, CPL/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Pro soccer gets underway Saturday afternoon in Langley

Dave Quinn and Karen Zukas are co-founders of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival, taking place this weekend. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Cool Blues Show takes the stage for two evenings at Fort Langley jazz fest

An estimated 500 music fans attended the Summer Beats concert in Langley City’s Douglas Park on Saturday, July 15, to be entertained by musical groups including Nite Brite, an 80’s tribute band, whose singer channeled the early Madonna. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Free Summer Beats concert in Langley City draws close to 500