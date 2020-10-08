Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation in B.C., July 15, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor to receive honorary degree from Royal Roads University

Dr. Bonnie Henry was appointed as B.C.’s provincial health officer on Feb. 1, 2020

Royal Roads University is awarding Dr. Bonnie Henry with an honorary degree for her work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry was appointed as B.C.’s provincial health officer on Feb. 1, 2018 and has since become the face of provincial health messaging during the virus crisis, best known for her phrase: “Be kind, be calm and be safe”.

Prior to her current role, Henry was deputy provincial health officer before replacing Dr. Perry Kendall when he retired.

Previous to that, Henry worked for the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, Toronto Public Health, the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

She is B.C.’s first female provincial health officer.

The announcement emerged from the Royal Roads University Board of Governors chair and chancellor, Nelson Chan, on Thursday morning in a board meeting that was accidentally live-streamed.

Henry was informed of the award earlier this week. Royal Roads had planned to make the announcement on Friday morning.

DegreesRoyal Roads University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Why are spider sightings on the rise?
Next story
B.C. moms pen book to help kids have a safe and spooky Halloween

Just Posted

Abbotsford South candidates square off on Highway 1, taxation and COVID-19

BC Liberal Bruce Banman, BC Green Aird Flavelle and CHP’s Laura-Lynn Thompson debate on Zoom

Longtime Cars for Moms coordinators retire after hitting donation milestone

Ron and Peggy Bergen have volunteered with Acts of Kindness for more than seven years

Horgan pledges NDP will complete $1.5 billion SkyTrain extension to Langley

The project is part of $9 billion in promised infrastructure funding

Driver flees scene of overnight crash in Langley

Police investigation is ongoing

BC VOTES: Aldergrove candidates sent questionnaires

This community media outlet sent packages to candidates. If they haven’t received them, get them here

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

One in custody after shots fired in Agassiz over weekend

Man now faces multiple firearms-related charges, no one injured

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no more small business tax

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Most Read