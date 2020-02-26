(Black Press Media files)

Cypress Mountain offers free lift tickets March 13 in honour of snowboarding pioneer

Jake Burton Carpenter invented the sport of snowboarding

Cypress Mountain is offering free lift tickets to all skiers and boarders on March 13 in honour of the man who invented the first modern snowboard

The North Shore mountain is one of 13 ski hills to offer the free tickets. Most of the other resorts are in the U.S., but some are as far away as Switzerland, Japan and Italy. Cypress is the only ski hill in B.C. participating.

The event, dubbed ‘A Day for Jake’ is in memory of Jake Burton Carpenter, who died as a result of cancer complications on Nov. 20, 2019.

Carpenter was born in New York City in 1954 and founded the company in 1977.

“I… started ‘Burton Boards’ out of a barn in a house where I was the live-in caretaker and tending the two horses,” Burton had written.

He was inspired by “snurfing,” which uses a mono ski that’s ridden like a snowboard, but has no bindings for feet. The rider uses a rope tied to the front to keep control of the board.

He convinced Stratton Mountain, in Vermont, to become the first major ski resort to allow snowboarders in 1983.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skiing and Snowboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

Just Posted

Riverdale actress rescues puppy from Langley shelter

American actress named her adopted pup Milo

EDITORIAL: Fraser Health needs to be transparent to fight coronavirus panic

Fraser Health and other authorities are not helping by being vague in recent communications

Nordstrom Rack and Winners won’t be last big changes at Willowbrook Shopping centre in Langley

Plans call for a grocery outlet and ‘food precinct’

St. Patrick wins Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament in Langley

Coach called ‘game winner’ play that had mnever worked before. This time, it did.

WEATHER: Showers remain in forecast for Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Supporters say they will continue ongoing action to hold government accountable

VIDEO: Province promotes ‘lifting each other up’ on 13th annual Pink Shirt Day

Students, MLAs, community members gathered at B.C. Parliament Buildings Wednesday

Prepare for new coronavirus like an emergency, health minister advises

About 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with COVID-19

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Public Safety Minister

Nevertheless, Bill Blair said officials remain ‘very anxious’ for the barricades to come down

Winnipeg police investigating graffiti on RCMP and other buildings

Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen denounced the vandalism

B.C. seniors’ watchdog calls for better oversight after recent problems at Retirement Concepts care homes

‘There is no financial incentive right now to be a good operator’ - Isobel Mackenzie

Man wanted on six warrants allegedly assaults cop, sparking chase across Lower Mainland

Police from multiple agencies worked to stop the vehicle

Cypress Mountain offers free lift tickets March 13 in honour of snowboarding pioneer

Jake Burton Carpenter invented the sport of snowboarding

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

Most Read