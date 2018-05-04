District to cap Quarry Rock hikers after locals faced with congestion

New parking rules coming to Deep Cove this summer, starting in May

Deep Cove has become a popular hiking destination for outdoor enthusiasts in the Lower Mainland and beyond, but the city is making changes that it says will help those who live in the area.

In a news release Thursday, the District of North Vancouver says that as the numbers of people who visit Lynn Canyon and Quarry Rock in Deep Cove each year continue to climb, traffic congestion and parking have caused issues for locals.

“Neither of these locations were intended to be more than local community resources, and so parking lots are not designed to handle large vehicles such as tour buses, nor were narrow streets designed to handle high volumes of traffic,” the release says.

This week, councillors voted unanimously in favour of putting more stringent parking regulations in place to limit the number of hikers on the route at any given time.

Effective as of May 1 – ahead of May long weekend – parking in certain lots will be limited to three hours, resident parking spots will be created, extra signage in Lynn Valley and dissallow commercial buses from Mount Seymour Parkway and Deep Cove Road without a permit.

The new restrictions will mean extra bylaw officers, more monitorig by park rangers and a traffic control person on site during peak times.

