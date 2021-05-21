Quatse, the abandoned sea otter pup who was rescued in Port Hardy. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)

Quatse, the abandoned sea otter pup who was rescued in Port Hardy. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)

DFO says B.C. sea otter pup Quatse can’t be released, will now live at aquarium

Quatse has been moved to a habitat at the Vancouver Aquarium

Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup has been deemed non-releasable by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

According to the Marine Mammal Rescue (MMR) centre’s Instagram page, the pup has now left the centre in Vancouver after the federal government “decided that due to the young age at which she was rescued, Quatse would not be able to survive on her own.

“Foraging for live food and avoiding predators are skills that she would have picked up from her mother, and that long period of maternal learning is something staff at the rescue centre cannot replace.”

Quatse has been moved to a habitat at the Vancouver Aquarium, where she will eventually join the existing group of seven rescued sea otters, confirmed MMR.

Quatse was admitted to the centre back in early March after being rescued from a beach in Port Hardy after becoming separated from her mother.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering after Port Hardy rescue

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

rescueWildlife

Previous story
Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ‘em
Next story
A new reason to swipe right? U.S. dating apps adding vax badges

Just Posted

An ICBC data map shows the location of every car crash reported to police in 2020. Major routes and key intersections saw many more crashes. (ICBC)
Langley’s highway interchanges are top three crash sites: ICBC

The 264th interchange saw the most impacts in 2020

Jordan Schmidt (L) was part of the medal-winning R.E. Mountain Secondary senior boys cross-country team — along with Tate Wyatt, Felix Allen, Zach Wyatt. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley’s Jordan Schmidt recognized for both scholastic and athletic accomplishments

One of 12 at SFU named to GNAC

Langley Pos-Abilities is petitioning for better wheelchair access at the Brookswood Plaza shopping centre, where the sidewalks have multiple steps, and anyone using a wheelchair must traverse the parking lot. (Screencap/Langley Pos-Abilities video)
VIDEO: Petition aims to replace Brookswood Plaza steps with ramps for disabled

People with wheelchairs have to head out into the parking lot to do their shopping

Lynne Bose, Kathleen Hiltz, and Susan Sullivan picked out a new variety of hydrangea during a visit to the Erikson Daylily Garden recently. (Pam Erikson/Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Hydrangeas re-invented

Local gardening expert explains how growers have created a few key species for small spaces

Nick Kanaan and wife Lindsay (special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A thank you to donors who funded artificial lung machine

‘I would not be here without them’ says Clayton Heights resident Nick Kanaan

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Holland America Volendam carries passengers from Seattle to Ketchikan, Alaska for scenic tours. A 19th century U.S. shipping law has required foreign vessels to stop at a B.C. port in between. (Holland America Line)
Seattle-Alaska cruise ships gear up to bypass B.C. ports this summer

Ottawa’s COVID-19 ban until March 2022 pushes U.S. to act

The female passenger in a vehicle which crashed near Sicamous on May 20, 2021 was pronounced dead at the scene. (File photo) </p>
Watchdog probes Shuswap RCMP attempted traffic stop that ends in fatal crash

Female passenger killed, male driver sustains serious injuries in incident near Sicamous

Meteorologist Bob Robichaud of the Canadian Hurricane Centre provides an update on Hurricane Dorian in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
VIDEO: Top meteorologist predicts active hurricane season in Canada

An average of four named storms enter the Canadian Hurricane Centre’s response zone every year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green, second right, and assistant coaches Newell Brown, back centre, and Nolan Baumgartner, right, stand on the bench before NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks sign head coach Travis Green to multi-year contract extension

The 50-year-old from Castlegar was in the final year of his contract

Quatse, the abandoned sea otter pup who was rescued in Port Hardy. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
DFO says B.C. sea otter pup Quatse can’t be released, will now live at aquarium

Quatse has been moved to a habitat at the Vancouver Aquarium

Surrey police say a body has been found in the area of 48th Avenue and 168th Street early Friday morning (May 21). (Photo: Lauren Collins) Surrey police say a body has been found in the area of 48th Avenue and 168th Street early Friday morning (May 21, 2021). (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Burned body found in Surrey ditch; 1 person in custody

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of 48th Avenue and 168th Street

Ravi Kahlon listens as John Horgan speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., on Monday May 8, 2017. The British Columbia government is poised to announce details of a provincial restart plan on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan: B.C.’s post-COVID-19 road map to be revealed Tuesday

Plan to restart B.C.’s economy to be revealed as COVID restrictions ease says premier

Most Read