Bill Nighy arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bill Nighy arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Did you see the blue ribbons worn by many at the Oscars? Here’s what they mean

#WithRefugees ribbons Sunday sent a message supporting the right to seek safety

Small and subtle, the blue ribbons worn by many celebrities at the Oscars nonetheless had an important message: support refugees.

According to a statement from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees cited by news outlets, donning the #WithRefugees ribbons Sunday “sends a powerful visual message that everyone has the right to seek safety, whoever, wherever, whenever.”

Like other U.N. agencies, UNHCR has a long history of celebrity engagement — most famously, Angelina Jolie was the refugee agency’s lone special envoy until parting ways last year.

Best actress nominee Cate Blanchett is a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR. But on Friday, U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric put in a plug for a goodwill ambassador from a different agency — the U.N. Development Programme. When asked whether he had a favorite for best picture, he demurred.

“No, but I do hope that the UNDP’s own goodwill ambassador Michelle Yeoh wins best actress, and we wish her all the best,” he said of the eventual winner.

RELATED: ‘Everything’ wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars

refugeeThe Oscars

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Richmond’s Troy Stecher, former Canuck

Just Posted

Jon Lupin, aka the Poetry Bandit, was profiled in 2018 with the release of a book of poetry. (Langley Advance Times files)
Poets offer afternoon readings at Langley cafe

Amina Yasin (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley woman in running for YWCA Women of Distinction award

The Langley Seniors Clinic brings together the expertise of nurses, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, dietitians, pharmacists and other health-care professionals. (Fraser Health/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LIVING 60+: Langley’s seniors clinic pools expert talent

John Aldag is the MP for Cloverdale-Langley City. (Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services)
LETTER: Langley MP defends Liberals’ online streaming bill

Pop-up banner image