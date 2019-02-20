Do you live with your partner? More and more Canadians don’t

Do you live with your partner?

If not, it’s not surprising. According to Statistics Canada data released Wednesday, fewer couples are living together than were a decade ago.

Figures show that nine per cent of couples aged 25 to 64 years old lived apart in 2017, compared to just six per cent in 2006.

The trend was more common among millennials, with 30 per cent of 25 to 35 year olds in couples living apart, compared to seven per cent for couples 35 to 54 years old and just five per cent for couples between 55 and 64 years old.

Overall, 1.5 million people in Canada lived in a different home from their partner.

Of those, 15 per cent of couples had never even thought about living together and 34 per cent said it was their own choice to live apart.

Eighty per cent of couples that lived separately were in the same province, with 64 per cent living within 20 kilometres from each other.

READ MORE: Love and marriage? Not in this B.C. town

READ MORE: Couple marries in Alberta town after 65 years apart

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.