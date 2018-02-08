(Port Mann RCMP)

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

RCMP got their “mannequin” after a driver was caught driving in the Highway 1 HOV lane without enough passengers.

A driver was spotted speeding on the Port Mann Bridge on Tuesday and crossed over the solid HOV line without signalling, police said Wednesday evening.

When a Mountie pulled the driver over, they noticed an unusual passenger: a mannequin, wearing clothes, sunglasses and a wig. Police seized it and handed out multiple fines.

“We routinely conduct patrols on Highway 1 to enforce all the traffic laws, including HOV violators,” said Corp. Garth Domm of Port Mann Traffic Services.

“The passenger exercised the right to remain silent.”

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

