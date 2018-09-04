Fair at the PNE 2018 reaches handful of milestones

Several anniversaries, records broken during 108th Fair at Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition

Nothing says goodbye to summer like the final days of the Fair at the Pacific National Exhibition.

The two-week fair wrapped up its 108th year Monday.

Despite a dip in attendance from 2017 and 2016, the fair remained B.C.’s largest ticketed event, with 705,000 guests walking through its gates.

Meanwhile, the fair met a number of milestones this year: The 40th anniversary of President’s Choice SuperDogs, the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Pacific Coliseum, the 50th anniversary of mini doughnut inventor Those Little Donuts, and the 60th anniversary of Playland’s Wooden Roller Coaster.

READ MORE: ‘It’s like a party in your mouth,’ says creator about garlic burger

READ MORE: From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

To commemorate the Pacific Coliseum’s 50th Anniversary, renowned animator and artist Ryan ‘ARCY’ Christenson was commissioned to create 15 live mural art masterpieces on-site in his paint-splashed style of large street art.

Steeped in years of tradition, the PNE Prize Home lottery marked its 84th birthday this year. The Net Zero Ready home will be awarded to a lucky grand prize draw winner on Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

2018 Fair by the numbers:

6.5: number of hours spent by the average family at The Fair

5,000: approximate number of items returned to the lost and found

270,000: number of people who watched the President’s Choice SuperDogs shows

40: number of vintage cars on display at the Street of Dreams

365: number of cricket caramel apples sold at the Next Gen concession stand

13,500: number of lemons used at the lemonade stands

34,000: number of cotton candies sold

9,100: ducks plucked from the duck pond

2,000: average number of times per day a PNE Prize Home ticket seller says “win a house, win a car”

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.