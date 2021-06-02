Donovan Bailey of Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s 100 meter final at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Saturday, July 27, 1996. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Donovan Bailey of Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s 100 meter final at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Saturday, July 27, 1996. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

FLASHBACK: Donovan Bailey races at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium in 1996

25th anniversary of Harry Jerome Track Classic making its lone stop in Abbotsford

Just a few months before conquering the sprinting world at the 1996 Summer Olympics, Donovan Bailey competed in Abbotsford and blazed through the 100 metres dash in 9.97 seconds.

Today (June 2) marks the 25th anniversary of Bailey competing at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium, which hosted the Harry Jerome Track Classic in 1996.

The very next month he would set a world record and win a gold medal in the 100m dash at the Atlanta Games with a time of 9.84. He also won gold as part of the 4X100m relay team that year.

His performance at the Games is considered one of the greatest ever by a Canadian athlete.

Bailey had a connection to Abbotsford in the mid-90s and frequently signed autographs at the local Volkswagen dealership at the time.

The star-studded 1996 meet also saw Australian sprinter Cathy Freeman win in both the women’s 100m and 200m races. She would go on to win silver in the 400m at the 1996 Games and then win gold in the 400m in her native Australia at the Sydney 2000 Games.

The 1996 event is the lone time the Harry Jerome Track Classic was hosted in Abbotsford. It has previously been held at Vancouver’s Empire Stadium, Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium, Coquitlam’s Perry Percy Stadium and Coquitlam’s Town Centre Stadium.

RELATED: Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

abbotsfordTrack and field

Previous story
QUIZ: Celebrating the long, sunny days of June

Just Posted

The pictured male is alleged to have slashed a vehicle tire on May 21st. The vehicle was parking in a Langley City parking lot. The male suspect is described as Caucasian, in his 20’s, approximately 5’6”, slim build, with brown hair and he was wearing a black baseball cap, glasses and a black hoodie with a face and two crossed bats on the back. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Do you recognize these Langley crime suspects?

RCMP release rogues gallery of suspects and stolen property

Stickers mocking or denying the reality of transgender people have started appearing this spring around Walnut Grove, a local youth said. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Trans teen feels ‘helpless’ as anti-trans stickers appear in neighbourhood

Josiah said the stickers began appearing in Walnut Grove this spring

Jodi Proznick (right) and Kristian Alexandrov lead a jazz workshop. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Full-day workshop for students concludes this year’s jazz fest

Fort Langley’s Jazz & Arts Festival concludes with day-long educational session at Chief Sepass Theatre

Sgt. Frank Jang provided some details about the fatal May 30 stabbing. (Langley Advance Times files)
Relative charged with second degree murder after fatal Murrayville stabbing

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the area of 50th Avenue and 221A Street

Doug Penner, with dad Cam and mom Allison, just before the June 2019 ride got underway. (Langley Advance Times File)
Registration is up for annual Ride For Doug fundraiser in Langley

Event raises money for muscular dystrophy research

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Nick and Nicole Meredith hold quail in their backyard in Chilliwack on Friday, May 28, 2021. The family was ordered to move their backyard quail or face a fine. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Fraser Valley family forced to move 10 pet quail as result of ‘vague’ city bylaws

Meredith family has since started petition to allow backyard quail in Chilliwack

Aarav Gaba, 10, creates and edits all commercials he makes for his parents’ store, Global Grocers. (Screen grab)
Boy becomes social media star with adorable ads for parents’ Penticton grocery store

Aarav Gaba does all the marketing for Global Grocers

Donovan Bailey of Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s 100 meter final at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Saturday, July 27, 1996. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
FLASHBACK: Donovan Bailey races at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium in 1996

25th anniversary of Harry Jerome Track Classic making its lone stop in Abbotsford

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A head-on collision sent two drivers to hospital on Friday night. (Special to The News)
Witness sees head-on in Maple Ridge, stops to help victims

Two people taken to hospital in stable condition

Two suspects, pictured in the distance in this video still, reportedly caused a family to flee a Chehalis Lake campsite in fear during Victoria Day weekend. Anyone with information is asked to contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211. (Photo/RCMP)
Family forced to leave Harrison campsite after suspects fire pellet gun, brandish machete

Anyone with info should call Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

British Columbia on track to record more than 2,000 deaths this year due to an ongoing supply of toxic drugs. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Toxic drug crisis disproportionately killing B.C.’s First Nations people

First Nations Health Authority reports First Nations people killed at more than five times B.C. rate

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Ground-penetrating radar has located what are believed to be the unmarked graves of 215 students at the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
U.N. seeks full probe into death of Indigenous students at residential schools

Human rights office wants ‘prompt and exhaustive investigations’ into Canada’s deaths, unmarked graves

Most Read