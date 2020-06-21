Fraser Valley Bandits, Ravens Brewing launch new beer

Heat Check is now available in stores in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland

Fraser Valley Bandits fans disappointed that the Canadian Elite Basketball League team will not be hosting any home games in 2020 can now wash away the sadness in beer.

The Bandits and Abbotsford’s Ravens Brewing announced plans to release a beer called ‘Heat Check’ – a craft lager that is a rendition of Ravens popular Sumas Mountain Lager.

RELATED: Fraser Valley Bandits won’t play CEBL home games in 2020

Based in Abbotsford, Ravens Brewing started nearly six years ago and has quickly grown to be one of the Fraser Valley’s most popular breweries thanks to successful partnerships and a dedication toward brewing high quality beers. The Bandits announced Ravens Brewing as the team’s official beer partner on Dec. 12, 2019.

Inspired by both full flavoured German lagers and their easy drinking American cousins, Heat Check craft lager is 100 per cent Canadian malt and sterling hops. A delicate balance of malt and hop character paired with a light bitterness provides a combination that features 100 per cent British Columbia grown barley, locally sourced hops and 100 per cent Canadian ingredients.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Ravens Brewing Company now producing hand sanitizer

The artwork on the Heat Check can showcases a minimalist design that pays homage to the Bandits’ team colours, as well as basketball vernacular. A ‘heat check’ refers to when a particular player has made a series of consecutive shots and is on a roll, which leads to this specific player experiencing a jolt of confidence in one’s shot-making abilities.

“We are excited to release a co-branded version of our very popular lager this summer for people to enjoy,” stated Ravens Brewing owner Paul Sweeting. “With both great taste and a sleek design, Heat Check is a delicious beer that has already drawn demand from liquor stores across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland.”

“The Bandits would like to thank Paul Sweeting and the entire team at Ravens Brewing for their commitment to launching Heat Check,” stated Bandits president Dylan Kular. “We have had great feedback from stores on the beer’s taste and branding and we look forward to engaging with current and new fans as they enjoy Heat Check responsibly this summer.”

Heat Check is available for purchase at locations across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland at a price of $13 and is sold as a six-pack of 355 millilitre cans.

It is available at the following locations:

Abbotsford:

· Blueridge Liquor Store

· Clayburn Liquor Store

· College Park Liquor Store

· Liquor Giant

· Ravens Brewing

Chilliwack:

· Garrison Wine & Liquor Merchants

· Little Mountain Liquor Store

· Promontory Liquor Store

· The Other Liquor Store

Delta:

· Liquor Quicker

Maple Ridge:

· The Outpost Liquor Store

· The Witch Liquor Store

Mission:

· Cedar Valley Liquor Store

· City Hall Liquor Store

· Junction Liquor Store

· Mission Springs Liquor Store

