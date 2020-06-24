Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival returns this weekend

The food trucks are coming back to Abbotsford’s Tradex this weekend.
The Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival returns this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The festival will be a drive-thru style with various food trucks on site. There is no admission fee and there will be different food trucks attending on the two days.
Here are the scheduled lineups for both days:
Saturday, June 27:
Whistler Wood Fired Pizza Company
Shameless Buns
REEL Mac And Cheese
Lenny’s Lemons
Next Gen. Concessions Inc. – Deep Fried Sweets & Treats
Ford Concessions Inc. – Steve – O’s Fried Chicken
BBFoodOnTheGo – Rock & Roll Diner
Sunday, June 28
Hugs by Mollie’s Minis – Gourmet Mini Donuts
Next Gen. Concessions Inc. – Street Dogs, Burgers, Poutine
WINGS Food Truck
Ford Concessions Inc. – Los Tacos Hermanos
Rocky Point Ice Cream
Guerilla Q
G’s Donairs Irvine