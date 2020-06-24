Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival returns this weekend

Abbotsford’s Tradex hosting a number of food trucks on Saturday and Sunday

The lineups were steady at the 2019 Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival in Abbotsford. This year’s festival is being held in June as a drive-thru event. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The food trucks are coming back to Abbotsford’s Tradex this weekend.

The Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival returns this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival will be a drive-thru style with various food trucks on site. There is no admission fee and there will be different food trucks attending on the two days.

Here are the scheduled lineups for both days:

Saturday, June 27:

Whistler Wood Fired Pizza Company

Shameless Buns

REEL Mac And Cheese

Lenny’s Lemons

Next Gen. Concessions Inc. – Deep Fried Sweets & Treats

Ford Concessions Inc. – Steve – O’s Fried Chicken

BBFoodOnTheGo – Rock & Roll Diner

Sunday, June 28

Hugs by Mollie’s Minis – Gourmet Mini Donuts

Next Gen. Concessions Inc. – Street Dogs, Burgers, Poutine

WINGS Food Truck

Ford Concessions Inc. – Los Tacos Hermanos

Rocky Point Ice Cream

Guerilla Q

G’s Donairs Irvine

RELATED: No need to get out of your car at food truck festival in Abbotsford and Langley

Food