The lineups were steady at the 2019 Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival in Abbotsford. This year’s festival is being held in June as a drive-thru event. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival returns this weekend

Abbotsford’s Tradex hosting a number of food trucks on Saturday and Sunday

The food trucks are coming back to Abbotsford’s Tradex this weekend.

The Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival returns this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival will be a drive-thru style with various food trucks on site. There is no admission fee and there will be different food trucks attending on the two days.

Here are the scheduled lineups for both days:

Saturday, June 27:

Whistler Wood Fired Pizza Company

Shameless Buns

REEL Mac And Cheese

Lenny’s Lemons

Next Gen. Concessions Inc. – Deep Fried Sweets & Treats

Ford Concessions Inc. – Steve – O’s Fried Chicken

BBFoodOnTheGo – Rock & Roll Diner

Sunday, June 28

Hugs by Mollie’s Minis – Gourmet Mini Donuts

Next Gen. Concessions Inc. – Street Dogs, Burgers, Poutine

WINGS Food Truck

Ford Concessions Inc. – Los Tacos Hermanos

Rocky Point Ice Cream

Guerilla Q

G’s Donairs Irvine

RELATED: No need to get out of your car at food truck festival in Abbotsford and Langley

Food

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Only 20% of B.C. workers feel ‘very comfortable’ returning to work during pandemic: poll

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley woman appreciates offer of help with ailing dog

Concern showed by passing motorist

Life with no parole for Aldergrove man who fatally shot two over a drug deal gone bad

‘I don’t think this boy was a killer,’ aunt of victim says

Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival returns this weekend

Abbotsford’s Tradex hosting a number of food trucks on Saturday and Sunday

VIDEO: Brand Fitness shares cardio exercise for Workout Wednesday

Week 12 features a Latin inspired workout

Fraser Valley Bandits, Tim Hortons launch ‘Nominate a Hero’ program

Program eligible to Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley, Mission and Surrey residents

B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Fourteen people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Former Abbotsford Police finance director charged with fraud, theft and breach of trust

Shelley Mickens of Surrey was ordered to pay back $312,000 in 2017 civil suit

Police watchdog says man injured in Abbotsford standoff did not suffer ‘serious harm’

Independent Investigations Office concludes investigation into May 21st incident

Councillor’s comment that Surreyites want to pay more tax a ‘revelation’

Allison Patton told radio host people some residents are saying, ‘We want to pay more’

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

Most Read