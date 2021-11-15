(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Free pizza brings smiles to people stranded in Hope

Panago store owner announces he is giving away pizzas until they are gone

Hot food, cold cash and electricity are scarce in Hope today, as the community grapples with the effects of a heavy rainstorm.

But there is plenty of fresh pizza, and it’s being handed out by the owner of the Hope Panago to people stranded in the town.

Randeep Shoker shared a video on a Facebook page called Stuck on 7, which was created to share information for people who are trapped between two landslides on Hwy. 7 between Seabird Island and Ruby Creek.

While the pizza couldn’t possibly make it to those on the highway, they were well recieved by the many people stranded in Hope itself.

They were handing it out along the road and in the shop on Fourth Avenue downtown Hope, and said they would continue to hand out the pizzas until they were gone.

READ MORE: B.C. STORM: What you need to know in Hope as storm washes over region

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC FloodBreaking NewsNewsSevere weather

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 14 to 20

Just Posted

It disn’t take Andrew Sigalet long to fill a full trash bag during Sunday’s damp Aldergrtove cleanup. He was one of 12 volunteers who turned out despite the heavy rain. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Volunteers carry out Aldergrove cleanup in the pouring rain

Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary School Titans are repeat Fraser Valley East soccer champions. (LFMSS)
Langley Titans are Fraser Valley East champions, again

Fraser Highway was closed off westbound heading into Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley drenched by downpour

Mudslide that's closed Highway 7 near Agassiz on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, leaving more than 100 people trapped along the route. (B.C. Transportation Ministry photo)
UPDATE: 9 people sent to hospital as mudslide has up to 100 cars trapped on Hwy.7 near Agassiz