‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

The first full moon in March is called a “full worm super moon.” (Adrian J. Scott photo/Twitter)

The night sky will be a little bright on the first day of spring.

The first full moon in March is called a “full worm super moon” and will appear slightly larger and brighter for the first few hours after the official start of spring.

On Wednesday, both day and night will last roughly 12 hours, and daylight hours will continue to grow longer until the solstice on June 21.

The “worm” portion of this moon’s title comes from the Old Farmer’s Almanac and refers to the releasing of earthworms from the frozen ground as winter thaws and spring is welcomed. It has also been referred to as the “sap moon” as March begins maple syrup season as well.

READ ALSO: Super snow moon set to rise across B.C.

READ ALSO: Rare 'super blood wolf moon' takes to the skies this Sunday

The full worm super moon is the third and final super moon of 2019. It follows January’s super blood wolf moon, and February’s super snow moon.

