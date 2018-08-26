Fur’real, it’s National Dog Day

Young pups, old dogs, it’s time to celebrate everyone

It’s a day to say thanks to the most loyal of companions, the ones who never turn down a treat and love to howl.

It’s National Dog Day.

Started in 2004 by U.S. animal advocate Colleen Paige, Aug. 26 is a special day of the year to show your love for your four-legged bestie, intended to bring attention to the plight of animals and encourage adoption.

In fact, it’s the date Paige adopted her first dog Sheltie back when she was just 10 years old.

PHOTOS: Sprout wins Penticton’s cutest pet contest

Whether it be sneaking a few extra treats or looking the other way when they jump up on the furniture, National Dog Day is all about Fido.

You don’t need to have a fur child to show some appreciation for man’s best friend, either.

Other ways to celebrate include: learning more about how to volunteer at a nearby shelter or donating blankets or food to dogs in need.

You can also check out the dogs available for adoption through the BC SPCA province-wide here.

Took full advantage of being invited on the couch last night!

A post shared by Mister Bentley (@mrbentley_thedog) on

To keep National Dog Day a barking good time, here’s a few canine-themed jokes to keep the tails wagging.

What do you call a dog magician?

A labracadabrador.

What’s your dog’s favourite Pink Floyd album?

Bark Side of the Moon, of course.

What did the dog say to the tree?

Bark.

 

