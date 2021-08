Photo submitted by Stefanie Kowalenko. Photo submitted by Christy McClinton. City of Langley Mayor Val van den Broek shared this photo of Bentley, a rescue from Skagit Valley, Wash. City of Langley Mayor Val van den Broek shared this photo of Razzle, a rescue from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Shirley Sawatsky shared this photo of she and Dennis. “Mya loves to watch me work. A recent rescue from Mexico, I’d say she’s loving Canada,” said Karen Reynolds, who submitted this photo. Photo submitted by Randy Thiessen. “Hi I’m Rosie a rescue from San Bernardino…. I’m a BC dog now!” said Murray Wease, who submitted this photo. Photo submitted by Aaron Hutchison. Photo submitted by Krista Hamilton. Photo submitted by Shelby Phillipson. Milo. Photo Submitted by Carol Cooper. Photo submitted by Nikki MacLeod. Photo submitted by Char Bellerose. Photo submitted by Myken Carla Brooks. Photo submitted by Myken Carla Brooks. Photo submitted by Tina Isdale Deyette. Photo submitted by Brenda Lee Parmiter Cooper. “My baby!” writes Lianne Singer, who submitted this photo. Photo submitted by Gary Pihowich.

Bow Wow!

We put a call out for photos on National Dog Day which was Thursday, Aug. 26, and readers delivered.

Here are the photos sent in by you.

Thanks for sharing with the rest of us.

