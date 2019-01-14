One of Game of Thrones inspired eight scotch whiskies coming to BC Liquor Stores on Jan. 19. (Diageo)

Game of Thrones-inspired scotch hits BC Liquor Store

Eight single-malt bottles will match each of the Houses of Westeros and the Night’s Watch

Want to drink like the best of Westeros?

You can head over to the BC Liquor Store and snag one of eight scotch whiskies from Diageo to match each of the Houses of Westeros and the Night’s Watch.

“This whisky series is sure to appeal to both the Game of Thrones fans as well as whisky enthusiasts,” Adele Shaw, BC Liquor Stores’ category manager for spirits, said in a release on Monday.

“They’re coming from some of the most iconic scotch distilleries in Scotland with a wide range of flavour profiles, from the sweetly peated Lagavulin to the tropical fruit flavours of Clynelish.”

The collection launches Jan. 19, perhaps to tide fans over before the eighth season of Game of Thrones debuts on April 14.

The full range will be available at these locations:

  • Richmond Brighouse
  • 39th and Cambie, Vancouver
  • Park Royal, West Vancouver
  • Fort Street, Victoria
  • Kelowna Orchard Park

The rest of the collection will be available at 50 select BC Liquor Stores.

Bottles will range in price from $65 to $150.

READ MORE: B.C. liquor boss soaked up almost $250,000 in total compensation

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day
Next story
Crow clears security, sets up residence at Vancouver airport

Just Posted

Mystery at the Aldergrove Museum

Were 1911 Aldergrove hotel guests posing as PM Laurier and Opposition leader Borden?

VIDEO: Langley Rivermen bounce back from frustrating road trip

Junior A Hockey club records back-to-back wins at home

‘Near zero visibility’ as fog blankets B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada warns drivers to be careful

Vancouver Giants down Victoria Royals in Langley

Win increases G-Men lead in B.C. Division to nine points over second-place Royals

Indoor golf returns to Langley

‘You just don’t get wet. You don’t get cold. You can eat your chicken wings’ owner says

Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, found guilty of smuggling 222 kg of meth

Trump denies ever working for Russia, blasts investigators

U.S. president called the question ‘insulting’

Ottawa police identify three public servants who died in bus crash

The bus hopped a curb and hit a bus shelter, killing 3 and injuring 23

UPDATE: Dad killed, son missing after avalanche in southeast B.C.

Rescue crews are still searching for a missing person

Game of Thrones-inspired scotch hits BC Liquor Store

Eight single-malt bottles will match each of the Houses of Westeros and the Night’s Watch

Crow clears security, sets up residence at Vancouver airport

YVR says the crow can stay as long as it wants

Searchers scour area north of Horseshoe Bay for missing woman

The woman, from Saskatchewan, went missing Sunday night

Man struck and killed by pickup after escaping burning home in U.S.

It’s unclear if he was trying to flag down help or was disoriented from possible injuries from the fire

Legalization sparks boom in field of marijuana research

Marijuana research was once stigmatized field in Canada

Most Read