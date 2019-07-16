Netflix removed a graphic suicide scene from the Season 1 finale of its show “13 Reasons Why.” (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Graphic suicide scene edited out of ‘13 Reasons Why’ finale

Suicide prevention groups support the decision

Netflix has decided to remove a graphic suicide scene from the Season 1 finale of its show “13 Reasons Why” as the series prepares to launch its third season.

Show creator Brian Yorkey says in a statement on Twitter the intent in portraying the suicide in such graphic detail was to “make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it.” But the producers have heard concerns from mental health experts and decided, along with the streaming service, to re-edit it.

Yorkey says the edit “will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers.”

WATCH: How to talk to your kids about Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why

Suicide prevention groups support the decision.

The series drew praise and criticism when it debuted in 2017. The show included warnings about its graphic nature and Netflix established a website of crisis helplines.

READ MORE: Kids Help Phone to launch 24/7 online chat for B.C. youth

If you or anyone you know needs support for depression or suicide-related mental health issues, call the Canadian Assistance in Suicide Prevention 24/7 hotline at 1-888-353-2273.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Just Posted

VIDEO: Premier kicks off MRI work at Langley Memorial Hospital

New scanner comes to hospital

Big Chill a hot event in Langley

Flight Museum holds “ask the pilot panel” and demos flights for young pilots over the weekend

Actors all aboard!

Creative Compass and Langley Historical Society hold auditions for CN Station vignettes

Do or die for Langley Tier 1 Thunder

Game will decide which team advances to the semifinals, and which team is done for the summer

Canada’s top male gymnasts set to compete in Langley

World champ competitor Zach Clay got his start in gymnastics in Langley and returns this weekend

VIDEO: Bloodhounds join the search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Petsearchers Canada arrive in town Monday afternoon to help out

Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Bat expert with the BC Community Bat Program urges caution around the small creatures

B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

The provincial government is holding firm that ride-hailing drivers have a Class 4 licence

B.C. Ferries cancels two sailings Monday due to mechanical issues

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay run affected in order to repair Queen of New Westminster

RCMP investigating alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ by cyclist on BCIT campus

BCIT said they were reviewing video evidence of the incident

New home cost dips in B.C.’s large urban centres

Victoria, Kelowna, Vancouver prices decline from last year

Graphic suicide scene edited out of ‘13 Reasons Why’ finale

Suicide prevention groups support the decision

Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

SPCA says cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine

Woman grabbed, followed on trail near SFU campus: Burnaby RCMP

The woman told police a man was following and tried to talk to her

Most Read