Grouse Grind. (Metro Vancouver)

Grouse Grind reopens for the summer

Metro Vancouver says they expect 500,000 hikers to tackle the trail this summer

Vancouver’s most famous hike is up and running for the summer months as of Thursday morning.

The Grouse Grind, dubbed Nature’s Stairmaster by outdoor enthusiasts – and those a bit less keen on hiking up the steep climb – reopened after nearly a month long closure.

The hike, which initially opened for a few weeks in May, had been closed since May 22 for repairs that included dangerous tree removal, rock scaling, safety netting replacement and step repairs.

Metro Vancouver, which operates the trail, said the 2.9 kilometre trek up the face of Grouse Mountain is expected to see 500,000 visitors this summer.

The hike is open from 6:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day
Next story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley school trustees approve pay hikes

Proposal to adjust compensation every year based on inflation index rejected

Police seek help in locating 25-year-old Abbotsford woman

Alexis Kasey Neill was last seen Sunday, June 10

Langley school district plans to keep a list of unvaccinated children

New policy doesn’t require vaccinations but tracks children who don’t get immunized

PHOTOS: A little Langley equine therapy

An Aldergrove woman brings her Hug a Horse program to Brookswood Seniors Centre.

VIDEO: One-man protest against bank enters fourth week in Langley

Owner of hemp novelty store chain says he was turned down because of anti-marijuana attitude

VIDEO: Aspiring Langley rancher plans to swap one saddle for another

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

5 to start your day

Polygamous wife appeals conviction in child bride case, BC Lions streaker hires lawyer and more

Trudeau says he can’t imagine Trump damaging U.S. by imposing auto tariffs

New tariffs on Canadian autos entering the U.S. would amount to a self-inflicted wound on the U.S. economy

B.C. inmate gets 2 years in prison for assault on guard

Union rep said inmate sucker punched correctional officer, continued assault after officer fell

Temperature records broken across B.C., again

The first heat wave of the season went out with a bang across the province

Grouse Grind reopens for the summer

Metro Vancouver says they expect 500,000 hikers to tackle the trail this summer

Canada’s first national accessibility law tabled in Ottawa

The introduction of the Accessible Canada Act marked a key step towards greater inclusion

Police chief calls for mass casualty plan in Saskatchewan after Broncos crash

Former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill said the office was tasked with creating such a plan 13 years ago but none exists

U.S. schools mum on ties to doc in sex abuse inquiry

A now-dead doctor accused of sexual misconduct acted as a team physician at other universities

Most Read

  • Grouse Grind reopens for the summer

    Metro Vancouver says they expect 500,000 hikers to tackle the trail this summer

  • 5 to start your day

    Polygamous wife appeals conviction in child bride case, BC Lions streaker hires lawyer and more