Grouse Grind reopens for the summer

Metro Vancouver says they expect 500,000 hikers to tackle the trail this summer

Vancouver’s most famous hike is up and running for the summer months as of Thursday morning.

The Grouse Grind, dubbed Nature’s Stairmaster by outdoor enthusiasts – and those a bit less keen on hiking up the steep climb – reopened after nearly a month long closure.

The hike, which initially opened for a few weeks in May, had been closed since May 22 for repairs that included dangerous tree removal, rock scaling, safety netting replacement and step repairs.

Metro Vancouver, which operates the trail, said the 2.9 kilometre trek up the face of Grouse Mountain is expected to see 500,000 visitors this summer.

The hike is open from 6:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.