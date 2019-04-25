Handcrafted paper gowns on display in Vancouver

Students in the Design Formation program at Langara College display their paper designs at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver. (Oakridge)

Langara students designs inspired by esigners such as Versace, Dior and Gucci

Twenty-four handcrafted gowns made entirely of paper are on display at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver.

Students enrolled in the Design Formation program at Langara College are showcasing their artwork as part of the sixth annual Paper Couture Exhibition.

The artists had only four weeks and 16 class hours to research and re-create ab original piece inspired by designers such as Versace, Dior and Gucci — using only a variety of recyclable materials.

“The students experiment and explore couture fashion history, and they problem-solve to find solutions and techniques to work with a variety of everyday and common materials to re-create these haute couture gowns as paper sculptures,” said instructor Kevin Smith.

READ MORE: Vancouver Fashion Week apologizes after seeking models with 20-inch waists

Student Annise Hui said the experience has taught her to be patient with her ideas.

“Success comes from constant exploration,” Hui said.

The public can vote for their favour dress at oakridgecentre.com and be entered in a draw to win a $500 shopping spree. The winning student will receive a $500 bursary.

The gowns will be on display until May 12.



joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Students in the Design Formation program at Langara College display their paper designs at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver. (Oakridge)

Students in the Design Formation program at Langara College display their paper designs at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver. (Oakridge)

Students in the Design Formation program at Langara College display their paper designs at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver. (Oakridge)

Students in the Design Formation program at Langara College display their paper designs at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver. (Oakridge)

Students in the Design Formation program at Langara College display their paper designs at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver. (Oakridge)

Students in the Design Formation program at Langara College display their paper designs at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver. (Oakridge)