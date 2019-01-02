James Island. (Sotheby’s International Realty photo)

Here’s the one property among B.C.’s 10 priciest that’s not in Vancouver

James Island, the 770-acre property is the second largest privately owned island in the region

It’s no surprise that Vancouver is home to almost all of the highest valued properties in B.C. Assessment’s 2019 data. But what about the one property that isn’t?

Among the scattering of small islands among the Gulf Islands lies James Island. Owned by billionaire Craig McCaw through his company JI Properties, the 770-acre parcel is the second largest privately owned island in the region.

It features one main house, six guest homes, a private airstrip and an 18-hole golf course.

Formerly home to a munitions plant, the island highlights an inflating trend seen over the past two decades in B.C.’s housing market.

McCaw bought it for $19 million in 1994. Now, it’s valued at nearly $51 million, with the buildings valued at $5.8 million, making it the third top valued property in the province.

READ MORE: Tsawout First Nation sues for the return of James Island

Other mega-properties to top the list include Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s Kitsilano home, at 3085 Point Grey Rd., valued at a cool $73 million – $2 million less than in 2017.

On Belmont Avenue not far away lies a 10-bedroom mansion valued at $65 million. The Vancouver street, known for its waterfront views, is home to five other top-valued properties.

Here are B.C.’s priciest properties of 2019:

  1. 3085 Point Grey Rd., Vancouver – $73,120,000
  2. 4707 Belmont Ave, Vancouver –$65,466,000
  3. James Island, James Island – $56,757,000
  4. 4719 Belmont Ave, Vancouver – $41,203,000
  5. 2815 Point Grey Rd, Vancouver – $39,961,000
  6. 4743 Belmont Ave, Vancouver – $37,724,000
  7. 4773 Belmont Ave, Vancouver – $35,880,000
  8. 4857 Belmont Ave, Vancouver – $35,621,000
  9. 3489 Osler St, Vancouver – $35,157,000
  10. 2999 Point Grey Rd, Vancouver – $35,012,000

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Netflix: ‘Please do not hurt yourselves with the Bird Box Challenge’

Just Posted

Police pursue driver through Langley on New Year’s Day

Spike belt was used to end chase

Member of Mufford pioneer family dies

Trevor Mufford was just 56 years old.

Team Tardi takes B.C. championship for fourth consecutive win

Big third end key for junior men’s curling final

Health, mechanical issues probed in fatal Langley train crash

Victims Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, were married for more than 70 years

Bullet punches through Langley family’s roof on New Year’s

The bullet punctured the roof and ceiling before landing in the dining room.

How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Instead of thinking about how much further you have to go, celebrate your progress, no matter how small

Hats off to Pettersson, rookie nets 3 as Canucks beat Sens 4-3 in OT

Young Vancouver all-star now has 22 goals on the season

Heartbreak at home: Canada ousted after 2-1 OT loss to Finland

Host nation falls in quarter-final at world juniors

Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Many comedy stars were quick to pay tribute to the actor, who was also in Curb Your Enthusiasm

UBC prof hopes students’ idea to retrofit clothing bins will prevent deaths

A 34-year-old man was dead inside a clothing donation bin in West Vancouver last weekend

Proposed class action against Uber can proceed

Plaintiff argues Uber drivers are employees, entitled to a minimum wage, vacation pay and more

Peace bond hearing withdrawn for B.C. couple cleared in legislature bomb plot

John Nuttall and Amanda Korody are allowed to live freely for the first time in years

Canucks Report: Markstrom leads the way

Goalie posts stellar 8-1-0 record in December

Netflix: ‘Please do not hurt yourselves with the Bird Box Challenge’

Move over, Tide Pods. People are taking risks for a new video challenge.

Most Read