Holidays at Highstreet debuting in Abbotsford on Saturday

The Holidays at Highstreet event debuts on Saturday at the Abbotsford-based mall. (Submitted)

The brand new Holidays at Highstreet event is aiming to bring a unique event to Abbotsford starting on Saturday.

Highstreet Shopping Centre and the community-oriented Park Foundation are teaming up to produce an event that gives guests a festive, immersive art and light installation holiday experience.

Guests will be transported to a holiday wonderland as they walk a 75-foot runway leading to a 65-foot light animated Christmas tree, one of the tallest in Canada. A neon art installation, titled Illuminate awaits underneath the tree.

Illuminate is the first of its kind for Highstreet and features music mixed by DJ Joash Charles.

Visitors will also get the chance to take in a series of modern vignettes and murals designed by Vancouver-based artists Tierney Milne and The Wkndrs (Claire Ouchi and Rachel Rivera).

Highstreet representatives stated that they are committed to the safety of guests while keeping the holiday tradition alive. All guests will be required to reserve a time slot only with members of their household for their Illuminate experience at highstreetfv.com.

For the convenience of guests, time slots will be available seven days a week (hours available online). Cleaning will be done in between each session in order to maintain a safe and healthy environment for all. All of the installations were designed with small groups, low touch, and public health in mind, to give guests and their families a safe way to get in the holiday spirit.

“Shape Properties has garnered a reputation for creating innovative and thoughtful experiences and environments across our portfolio. During this time, when events and family entertainment is limited we are looking for new ways to provide safe holiday festivities for our guests, while supporting members of the creative community,” stated Caley Denton, EVP Operations and Marketing, Shape Properties.

In the past, Highstreet has hosted a popular tree lighting ceremony, but that event has been shelved due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holidays at Highstreet officially launches on Saturday, visit highstreetfv.com for more information.

