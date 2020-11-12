The Holidays at Highstreet event debuts on Saturday at the Abbotsford-based mall. (Submitted)

The Holidays at Highstreet event debuts on Saturday at the Abbotsford-based mall. (Submitted)

Holidays at Highstreet debuting in Abbotsford on Saturday

COVID-19 friendly holiday experience features lights, music and seasonal joy

The brand new Holidays at Highstreet event is aiming to bring a unique event to Abbotsford starting on Saturday.

Highstreet Shopping Centre and the community-oriented Park Foundation are teaming up to produce an event that gives guests a festive, immersive art and light installation holiday experience.

Guests will be transported to a holiday wonderland as they walk a 75-foot runway leading to a 65-foot light animated Christmas tree, one of the tallest in Canada. A neon art installation, titled Illuminate awaits underneath the tree.

Illuminate is the first of its kind for Highstreet and features music mixed by DJ Joash Charles.

Visitors will also get the chance to take in a series of modern vignettes and murals designed by Vancouver-based artists Tierney Milne and The Wkndrs (Claire Ouchi and Rachel Rivera).

Highstreet representatives stated that they are committed to the safety of guests while keeping the holiday tradition alive. All guests will be required to reserve a time slot only with members of their household for their Illuminate experience at highstreetfv.com.

For the convenience of guests, time slots will be available seven days a week (hours available online). Cleaning will be done in between each session in order to maintain a safe and healthy environment for all. All of the installations were designed with small groups, low touch, and public health in mind, to give guests and their families a safe way to get in the holiday spirit.

“Shape Properties has garnered a reputation for creating innovative and thoughtful experiences and environments across our portfolio. During this time, when events and family entertainment is limited we are looking for new ways to provide safe holiday festivities for our guests, while supporting members of the creative community,” stated Caley Denton, EVP Operations and Marketing, Shape Properties.

In the past, Highstreet has hosted a popular tree lighting ceremony, but that event has been shelved due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holidays at Highstreet officially launches on Saturday, visit highstreetfv.com for more information.

RELATED: VIDEO: Highstreet Shopping Centre lights up Christmas tree

abbotsfordChristmasChristmas ShowsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.
Next story
Ikea will buy back your gently-used furniture this Black Friday

Just Posted

Best friends Payje Burgess (L) and Remy Hinze, with items they collected to help the homeless (special to Langley Advance Times)
How two 12-year-olds helped the homeless in Langley

Friends put together 25 “warm up bags” stuffed with necessities

Photos taken by staff at Langley Seniors Village show admirers of handmade cards created by R.E. Mountain Secondary students and other volunteers for local seniors who are isolated due to pandemic restrictions. (Alice He/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Kids take issue with isolated seniors, send handmade cards to Langley care home

R.E. Mountain students, among other volunteers, join Handmade Cards Project

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Accused wanted to die to be together with her daughter, witness testifies at Langley murder trial

A friend of KerryAnn Lewis said similar things on multiple occasions

The Home Builders Association Vancouver will hold its annual Coats for Kids drive in 2020 to benefit the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau and Surrey Christmas Bureau. (HAVAN/Special to Black Press Media)
Several Langley businesses drop off points for HAVAN Christmas fundraiser

Coats for Kids is accepting winter wear as well as cash donations to help local children

RCMP say this man entered Langley Secondary during parent teacher night and made off with a laptop and a coffee maker. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Suspected Langley school thief uses parent teacher night as cover

Langley RCMP are also looking for leads in two other cases

Costco will no longer be allowing non-medical mask exemptions, beginning Nov. 16, 2020. (Facebook)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

sdf
Six thoroughbred horses seized from Mission property in BC SPCA animal-cruelty investigation

Horses suffering from malnutrition, dental issues, parasites, skin issues, hoof injuries

Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau executive director Chris Bayliss was surrounded by toys Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the 37th annual Kruise for Kids toy drive and fundraiser held at the Langley Events Centre for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
‘Sense of desperation’: Christmas bureaus anticipating spike in need this year

Bureau pushing for teen toys, but says all support is welcome

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

A person stands under an umbrella while looking out at English Bay as heavy rain falls, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canadians struggling through the pandemic aren’t accessing online resources: study

A national survey led by researchers at UBC says that Canadians aren’t aware of virtual resources

Most Read