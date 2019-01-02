How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Instead of thinking about how much further you have to go, celebrate your progress, no matter how small

Over 50 per cent of our New Year’s resolutions fail.

That’s because too many resolutions are based on societal standards, not what’s best for the individual, according to experts.

Keep your goals specific, for example, “I want to lose 10 pounds” instead of, “I want to lose weight.”

READ MORE: Is a new diet part of your New Year’s resolution?

Keeping track of your progress in a journal can help you stay motivated, but don’t forget that you can take your time.

If you’re trying to break a habit, it’s a good idea to identify the “cue” that triggers the habit. For example, checking social media because you feel lonely. “Small number theory” can help you stick to your guns.

And of course, instead of thinking about how much further you have to go, celebrate your progress – no matter how small.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day
Next story
Art gallery director urges Germany to return painting stolen by Nazis

Just Posted

Health, mechanical issues probed in fatal Langley train crash

Victims Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, were married for more than 70 years

Bullet punches through Langley family’s roof on New Year’s

The bullet punctured the roof and ceiling before landing in the dining room.

Giants fall in Edmonton

First game of the new year for Vancouver

BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

At one point more than 750,000 customers were without power

Langley couple welcomes third daughter as the first Langley baby of 2019

Ashlynn Midnight Moon was born early in the morning on New Year’s Day.

How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Instead of thinking about how much further you have to go, celebrate your progress, no matter how small

B.C. to provide 24/7 counselling for post-secondary students

The project will look to include phone, online chat, text and email components

Health, mechanical issues probed after train kills B.C. seniors

Victims Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, were married for more than 70 years

Bright spots ahead for B.C. forest industry in 2019

U.S. moves ahead on tall wood construction regulation

Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Many comedy stars were quick to pay tribute to the actor, who was also in Curb Your Enthusiasm

In a pulpit critique of Donald Trump, congressman invokes Adolf Hitler

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson urged vigilance against tyranny

B.C. housing market shows signs of moderation: assessment agency

The agency forecasts condominium values will increase by up to 20 per cent across B.C. this year

5 sent to hospital, 33 displaced after fire above Kamloops nightclub

Four patients had smoke inhalation and another sustained burns

Egging gone wrong: Boy, 14, arrested on murder charge after fatal crash in Texas

Police say the 14-year-old driver ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck, killing one woman

Most Read