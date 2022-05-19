The price of a Big Mac is used to gauge countries’ purchase power parity due to its widespread distribution. (Courtesy of HelloSafe)

The price of a Big Mac is used to gauge countries’ purchase power parity due to its widespread distribution. (Courtesy of HelloSafe)

Inflation driving up the cost of Big Macs across the globe

Burger index used as gauge of countries’ purchase power parity

With inflation driving up food prices around the globe, the cost of a Big Mac is also on the rise.

HelloSafe, a comparison platform financed by a venture capital firm, looked at the price of Big Macs across the globe as a gauge of rising inflation.

Its data analysts are predicting the price of a Big Mac will go up 18.5 per cent in less than a year, hitting limits never crossed before.

First mentioned in 1986, the Big Mac Index is a symbol of the globalization of lifestyles as the burger can be found in almost every capital in the world. The goal behind it is to give an idea of each country’s purchase power parity due to the burger’s wide distribution.

The most recent survey was conducted in January, just before the start of the war in Ukraine, which had an impact on prices. While Russia was the cheapest country to buy a Big Mac in (at $2.21), the corporation closed its 850 Russian locations in March and confirmed on May 16 that it will be permanently leaving the country.

The other two countries with the cheapest Big Macs are Indonesia ($2.99) and Turkey ($2.36).

On the other side of the spectrum, the three most expensive countries to buy a Big Mac in are Switzerland ($8.90), Norway ($8.10) and the U.S. ($7.40).

Canada ranked seventh overall at $6.70.

Visit HelloSafe Canada for more tools.

ALSO READ: McDonald’s to sell Russia business, exit country

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

inflation

Previous story
Black Press Media reporters win big at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Just Posted

Olympic Champion Andre De Grasse is one of the elite athletes expected to attend the Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships in Langley held at McLeod Athletic Park from June 22 – 26. ( Photo courtesy of Canadian Olympic Committee)
Langley prepares for Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships in June

Ramona Wildeman had been contemplating writing a book about a favourite topic – collective nouns – and now it’s been published. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
‘A holiness of donuts’ and other quirky collective nouns are in Langley writer’s new book

The first big donation of the McHappy Day on Wednesday, May 11 at the Murrayville McDonald’s arrived with volunteer Lanette Salisbury, a Langley realtor who brought a $500 cheque from Homelife Benchmark Realty, then took charge of the prize wheel. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: McHappy Day in Langley more than doubled donations

The West Coast Small Home Expo joins forces with The Health and Wellness Show to bring you a myriad of exhibitors and speakers to see, listen and learn from June 4 and 5. (Flickr)
Two shows for the price of one at Tradex in Abbotsford