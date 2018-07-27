It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse – but North Americans will have to sit this one out.

The total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century. The eclipse will appear red, also known as a “blood moon.”

Unfortunately, North America is the only continent where the eclipse won’t be visible, while Europe, South America and Australia will get partial views.

Africa and Asia will have the best views.

For those regions of the world, people will see the eclipse late on July 27 into the twilight hours of July 28.

The next lunar eclipse available to North Americans will be Jan. 21, 2019.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Cedar Creek mobile home park decision gives seniors ‘security,’ says councillor

Township council keeps Cedar Creek land designation as Single Family 3 in Brookswood-Fernridge OCP

Lower Mainland program helps homeless become college grads

Once living on the streets themselves, students at Stenberg College give back through outreach work

What does one wolf, two knights, and three servers have in common? Langley Players…

A local thespian introduces Langley’s first theatre festival starting next Monday.

Photographers share view of endangered wilderness in Langley exhibit

Fort Gallery’s latest show, Altered Spaces, opens today and includes a reception.

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

From BBQs to camping trips: How to keep food safe in the summer heat

Food specialist Lorraine McIntyre says prepping, cooking, cleaning all factor into food poisoning

Heat to hover at 30C over much of B.C. this weekend

Environment Canada points to the Lower Mainland, the North and Vancouver Island

Man found stabbed in Burnaby’s Central Park

Same park where senior was attacked this month and where 13-year-old Marissa Shen was killed

Richmond crews battle large brush fire

A portion of Westminster Highway was closed while firefighters set up trucks and dragged in hoses

5 to start your day

RCMP investigate groping allegations at BC Summer Games dance, stolen jewelry returned and more

Fatal wildfire rips through California towns; residents flee

A fast-moving wildfire, believed to have been sparked by arson, tore through trees, burned homes and forced evacuation orders for an entire mountain town.

10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

Many of the men now in their 40s and 50s are just starting to acknowledge and confront what they experienced.

Most Read

  • Celebration of Light fireworks start this weekend in Vancouver

    South Africa, Sweden and South Korea to compete on this year’s theme of love

  • 5 to start your day

    RCMP investigate groping allegations at BC Summer Games dance, stolen jewelry returned and more

  • It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

    Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century