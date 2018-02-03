FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Janet Jackson attends the 22nd Annual OUT100 Celebration Gala at the Altman Building in New York. Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Andy Kropa/Invision)

Jackson: I’m not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

Timberlake returns to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson

Together again? Not so much.

Janet Jackson has shut down any rumours that she will be joining Justin Timberlake during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

“To put to rest any speculation or rumours as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not,” Jackson said in a statement released Saturday. “Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Timberlake is returning to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson caused a national controversy. Timberlake was Jackson’s special guest during her performance at that year’s game and ripped off a piece of her clothing, revealing her nipple. Timberlake later described it as an unintended “wardrobe malfunction.”

CBS, which aired that Super Bowl, was fined $550,000 by the Federal Communications Commission, but the fine later was overturned.

The hashtags #JusticeforJanet and #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay became trending topics on Twitter days before Timberlake’s record third trip to the stage at the Super Bowl, at which the Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots at the U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

At a press conference on Thursday, Timberlake mentioned Jackson’s name, along with Jay-Z and ‘NSync, when talking about rumoured guests to join him onstage. He was not asked any direct questions about Jackson or the infamous wardrobe malfunction.

When the NFL announced late last year that Timberlake would be returning to the Super Bowl, the decision triggered a backlash from women, minorities and others who felt Jackson was unfairly forced to pay a far higher price than Timberlake faced. Some argued that Jackson, as a black woman, fell victim to a racist and sexist double standard and received harsher treatment than Timberlake, as a white man, did, and they said he benefited from “white male privilege.”

When asked during an interview last month if he and Jackson have since made peace, Timberlake said, “Absolutely.”

He said he and Jackson have talked privately about what happened.

“I don’t know that a lot of people know that,” Timberlake said. “I mean, I don’t think it’s my job to do that, because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Just Posted

Langley City environmentalist, volunteer passes away

Rhys Griffiths was active for years working to protect Langley’s natural environment.

Ronning sparks offence as Vancouver Giants double up on Calgary Hitmen

Sharpshooter nets 45th, 46th goals of the season as he closes in on club record

Community associations seek funding from council

Groups from six neighbourhoods say their role in public engagement is important for Township

Metro Van mayors move forward with transportation plan with hopes of curing congestion

Langley’s mayors, Jack Froese and Ted Schaffer, on board with 10-year vision

Police seek help to identify suspect in domestic assault

Incident took place Jan. 26 outside Abbotsford fast food restaurant

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATE: Two drivers, two horses killed after Highway 3 crash near Yahk

Collision shuts highway in both directions about 10 kilmotres east of that community

Coquihalla reopened in northbound lane

The highway was closed in the northbound lane due to a vehicle accident

Workshops to teach people their rights when dealing with RCMP in Northern B.C.

B.C. Civil Liberties Association, IIO B.C. and Complaints Commission for the RCMP to host lessons

New foundation launched in memory of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon

The Ty Pozzobon Foundation aims to ‘protect and support’ rodeo competitors in and out of the arena

BCHL Today: Salmon Arm streaking while Langley and Chilliwack struggle

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Proposed pipeline regulations shouldn’t start a ‘trade war:’ B.C. premier

Horgan has spoken with both Trudeau and Notley in recent days to reiterate his government’s position

B.C. Liberals elect new leader today as party rebuilds after 16 years in power

Estimated 60,000 party members were eligible to vote online and by phone to replace Christy Clark

Most Read

  • How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

    Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

  • Jackson: I’m not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

    Timberlake returns to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson