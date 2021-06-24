Langley resident Stan Jindrak won $500,000 after a June 1, 2021 BCLC draw. (BCLC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley resident Stan Jindrak won $500,000 after a June 1, 2021 BCLC draw. (BCLC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley man wins lottery after playing the Extra

Winnings from June 1 draw

A Langley resident missed a few zeroes when he first checked his winning lottery ticket to learn the amount he had won.

“I thought I won $500 and then checked it again later in the day to find out it was in fact $500,000! I was shocked and excited,” said Stan Jindrak.

He immediately called his dad in the Czech Republic after learning he matched four of four numbers to win the top prize playing the Extra from the June 1 Lotto Max draw.

“He couldn’t believe it,” Jindrak recalled about his dad’s reaction. “All he could say is, ‘You’re joking!’”

READ MORE: Trying something new pays off for Langley Lotto winner

Jindrak purchased his ticked from Safeway on Fraser Highway.

“It is a great feeling. Shocking… Oh my, I won $500,000!” he said about how it feels to win.

Once it’s safe to do so Jindrak is looking forward to putting his prize towards a trip to visit family in the Czech Republic, followed by a vacation in Mexico.

So far in 2021, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation said B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $18 million in prize-winning Extra tickets.

READ MORE: Lucky British Columbian will share Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

On Tuesday, the much-anticipated $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won by a British Columbia and Ontario resident. The winners will split the prize, scooping up $35 million each.

@langleytimes
tips@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gamblingLangley

Previous story
120,000-year-old fossils in Israel link to human family tree

Just Posted

Langley resident Stan Jindrak won $500,000 after a June 1, 2021 BCLC draw. (BCLC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley man wins lottery after playing the Extra

Langley Township council is pondering changing the use of the indicated plot from agricultural to industrial. The purple lands are existing industrial lands in the Gloucester Industrial Park, and the dark green areas are ravines and rivers, and the light green areas were set aside for a “golf course” that was never built and remain largely natural. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township council still mulling conversion of rural land to new industrial site

Township of Langley emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block on 56th Avenue in the Murrayville area on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m.. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a 2-year-old child who were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: 2-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Langley

Shyama Priya will perform at Aldergrove Plaza on Canada Day. (Black Press Media files)
Aldergrove plaza to host multicultural Canada Day celebration