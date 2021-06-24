Langley man wins lottery after playing the Extra

A Langley resident missed a few zeroes when he first checked his winning lottery ticket to learn the amount he had won.

“I thought I won $500 and then checked it again later in the day to find out it was in fact $500,000! I was shocked and excited,” said Stan Jindrak.

He immediately called his dad in the Czech Republic after learning he matched four of four numbers to win the top prize playing the Extra from the June 1 Lotto Max draw.

“He couldn’t believe it,” Jindrak recalled about his dad’s reaction. “All he could say is, ‘You’re joking!’”

Jindrak purchased his ticked from Safeway on Fraser Highway.

“It is a great feeling. Shocking… Oh my, I won $500,000!” he said about how it feels to win.

Once it’s safe to do so Jindrak is looking forward to putting his prize towards a trip to visit family in the Czech Republic, followed by a vacation in Mexico.

So far in 2021, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation said B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $18 million in prize-winning Extra tickets.

On Tuesday, the much-anticipated $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won by a British Columbia and Ontario resident. The winners will split the prize, scooping up $35 million each.

