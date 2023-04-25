Actor Pedro Pascal poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, April 11 2021. Pascal hasn’t started filming in Vancouver yet on the second season of his smash HBO hit “The Last of Us,” but the city library is already matching him up with its branches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alberto Pezzali

Actor Pedro Pascal poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, April 11 2021. Pascal hasn’t started filming in Vancouver yet on the second season of his smash HBO hit “The Last of Us,” but the city library is already matching him up with its branches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alberto Pezzali

‘Last of Us’ star, Pedro Pascal, has matching outfits with Vancouver’s libraries

Digital content marketing links photos of the star in outfits co-ordinated with branch colours

Actor Pedro Pascal hasn’t started filming in Vancouver yet on the second season of his smash HBO hit “The Last of Us,” but the city library is already matching him up with its branches.

A social media thread, posted by the Vancouver Public Library on Monday, linked photos of the star in outfits that co-ordinate with the colours at various library branches and had nearly 100,000 views on Twitter in 24 hours.

It was digital content marketing lead Maia Sampson who spent hours finding photos of Pascal in a multicolored sweater matching the colourful wall on the South Hill branch, or in a beige trench coat corresponding with the entrance to the Firehall branch.

She says the idea came from someone else on staff after similar threads, such as Taylor Swift as book covers or Pascal with matching Easter eggs, gained popularity online.

Sampson says the goal is to reinforce the idea that libraries are energetic places for all ages that are full of community and life.

She says it has been fun to watch the positive reactions to the posts so far.

READ MORE: ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 to be filmed in Vancouver

Movies and TV

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pregnant dog chained up in freezing Kelowna basement now enjoys morning snuggles

Just Posted

LCMS string quartet members from left to right: Will Chen, Ben Goheen, Peter Ing, and Llowyn Ball. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley music school invites public to final performance in concert series

More than 400 gymnasts from across the province competed in the 2023 Compulsory Gymnastics BC Championships, at the Langley Events Centre, from Friday, April 21, to Sunday, April 23. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: More than 400 compete in 2023 Compulsory Gymnastics BC Championships in Langley

IHIT investigators were at the Highway Hotel in March, 2022 to investigate a murder. (Advance Times files)
Langley murder suspects move slowly towards trials

Roslyn Henderson, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley (left) and Olivia Olczak Day of Day Media Consulting Inc. presided over the Big Deal Game Show, a unique spin on the TV show Deal or No Deal, at the third fundraiser for the agency’s mentoring programs, held Saturday, April 22 at the Cascades Casino Langley Hotel and Convention Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley Casino Royale-themed gala beats goal