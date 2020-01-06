Post Foods Canada and Tim Hortons have joined together to release Timbit cereal. (Post Foods Canada/Facebook)

Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

Chocolate glazed and birthday cake flavours to hit grocery stores nationwide

If you thought your New Years’ resolutions were going well, wait until you see the new Timbit flavoured cereal that has been released.

Tim Hortons joined forces with Post Foods Canada to create a chocolate glazed and birthday cake cereal, which are Canada’s top two selling Timbits.

READ ALSO: Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

“I know from my own experience how beloved Timbits are — based entirely on how quickly they disappear whenever someone brings a box into the office,” said David Bagozzi, vice president of marketing for Post Foods Canada, in a statement.

READ ALSO: Eating cereal, trimming nose hairs – it’s all illegal while driving

According to the statement, major grocery stores nationwide will begin carrying the cereal in the coming weeks. Currently, the Costco location in Greater Victoria has about 200 boxes of the birthday cake cereal in stock.

“The two-bite Timbits Canadians have loved since 1976 can now be enjoyed as an even more bite-sized treat with milk in cereal bowls,” said Samuel Heath, Tim Hortons’ head of retail, in the statement.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No winning ticket in record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Just Posted

Story of ex-pat Newfoundlanders living in Toronto to be told in Langley

David French classic, Of the Fields, Lately, kicks off 2020 for Langley Player’s Club

Aldergrove’s Countryside Shopping centre plagued by vacancies

The Janda Group has pressed owners of FreshCo to remove ‘debilitating’ restrictive covenant

LifeLabs unable to confirm if Langley clients affected by data breach

LifeLabs said the data hack affected up to 15 million customers, majority in B.C. and Ontario

WEATHER: Heavy rain in the forecast for Langley

A break from the wet weather is expected Monday afternoon

If you forgot to chip your Christmas tree, you still have options

Langley residents have plenty of choices

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

Chocolate glazed and birthday cake flavours to hit grocery stores nationwide

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Georgia Straight alt weekly to be purchased for $1.25M

Media Central also plans to buy Toronto alt weekly Now Magazine for up to $2 million

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

More charges for Surrey fugitive arrested in California

Attempted murder among new charges against Brandon Teixeira

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Surrey woman found not criminally responsible for hitting Burnaby flagger with car

Brenda Ouma Aregay’s case will go to the Review Board of B.C.

Most Read