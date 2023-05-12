FILE - The toes of a baby are seen DHR Health, July 29, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Dutton and Wrenlee are on the rise but they’re no match for champs Liam and Olivia as the top baby names in the U.S. last year. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

FILE - The toes of a baby are seen DHR Health, July 29, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Dutton and Wrenlee are on the rise but they’re no match for champs Liam and Olivia as the top baby names in the U.S. last year. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Liam and Olivia continue to reign atop the list of baby names in the U.S.

Dynamic duo tops the charts of social security registrations for the fourth straight year

Dutton and Wrenlee are on the rise but they’re no match for champs Liam and Olivia as the top baby names in the U.S. last year.

The Social Security Administration released the annual list Friday. The agency tracks baby names in each state based on applications for Social Security cards, with names dating to 1880.

It’s Liam’s sixth straight year as No. 1. Olivia has reigned since the name unseated Emma four years ago. Emma is No. 2.

Coming in third for girls’ names is Charlotte, followed by Amelia, Sophia, Isabella, Ava, Mia, Evelyn and Luna. For boys’ names, Liam is followed by Noah, Oliver, James, Elijah, William, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin and Theodore.

Luna is the only newcomer in the Top 10, booting Harper.

The agency has been compiling the list since 1997, often revealing the impact pop culture has on baby naming trends. The smash hit “Yellowstone” has clearly influenced new parents. The neo-Western starring Kevin Costner debuted in 2018, with characters surfacing among baby names ever since.

Dutton moved up the Social Security list to 835, a change of 986 spots from 2021. It’s the last name of the fictional family featured on the series, and it counts Costner’s John Dutton in its ranks. Dutton is the fastest rising name in the Social Security rankings.

Another Dutton name follows actual Dutton as a star with a bullet among baby names. Kayce, as in Kayce John Dutton on the show, moved to the 587th most popular name, up from 1,077 the year before. Luke Grimes plays Kayce.

Rip, also from “Yellowstone,” has grabbed some naming attention, but it didn’t crack Social Security’s top 1,000. Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler is Dutton adjacent as the son-in-law of John.

Other names rising fast for boys: Chosen, Khaza, Eithan. For girls, Wrenlee is followed by Neriah, Arlet, Georgina and Amiri.

The Social Security Administration’s latest data shows 3.64 million babies in the U.S. were issued Social Security cards last year, up slightly from 2021.

READ MORE: 37,801 babies were born in B.C. so far this year: These are the most popular names

BabiesFamilies

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sweet 16: B.C. dog gives birth to huge litter of puppies

Just Posted

Brookswood spray park. (Langley Advance Times files)
More density, smaller lots, better tree protection promised in new Brookswood plans

Last year, close to 275 took part in the first Langley City Legendary Water Fight at Al Anderson pool after pandemic restrictions lifted. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Spary parks and outdoor pools open in Langley for the summer

As of Wednesday, May 10, the cause of a May 3 house fire that claimed the life of a 55-year-old man in Aldergrove remained unknown, and RCMP had assumed responsibility for the case. (Langley Advance Times file)
Cause of fatal Aldergrove fire remains unknown, Langley fire department says

After a tough two first periods, Langley Thunder couldn’t come back in time, and fell 13-8 to the New Westminster Salmonbellies in BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League action on Tuesday night, May 9, at Langley Events Centre. (Courtesy of Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)
A slow start ends in defeat for Tier 1 Langley Thunder