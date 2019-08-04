The Pride Parade kicked off in Vancouver Sunday, Aug. 4. (Stephanie Smith/Twitter)

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

The 41st annual Vancouver Pride Parade kicked off with an explosion of colour and love in the city’s downtown Sunday.

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event, which kicked off at the corner of Robson Street and Thurlow Street at noon.

READ MORE: UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

READ MORE: Vancouver Public Library banned from Pride parade after allowing controversial speaker

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Larry loves you’: 3,000 strangers text B.C. woman for 30th anniversary gift

Just Posted

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Reservoir taking shape in Willougbhy

Once finished, people will be able to use the reservoir as a viewing platform

Crime rates higher but declining in Langley City compared to Township

Langley City’s crime rates appear to be dropping from a recent peak

Langley’s Darvill hits grand slam as Canadian baseball team beats Colombia 10-3 at Pan Ams

Several B.C. athletes competing in Lima, Peru

Langley hosting national community basketball tourney

The girls tournament wrapped up Thursday while the boys play Friday to Monday at the LEC.

Life in public-shooting-era America: ‘You can’t just not go’

More than thirty people have died in less than a week in mass shootings across the U.S.

WATCH: Incredible Vancouver Island orca encounter captured on video

Thousands watch video of whale encounter on Twitter

Person in ‘serious condition’ after being struck by a train near White Rock

Witnesses reported that the man is OK

Coquitlam mayor ‘heartbroken,’ but says not to ‘vilify’ COS after death of bear family

Three bears euthanized after getting habituated

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

Metallica lead singer glad to be a life-saver for B.C. woman

Heavy metal song that scares away cougar drawing world-wide attention

RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have not been seen since July 22

Mount Polley mine disaster five years later; emotions, accountability unresolved

A 2014, collapse sent 24 million cubic metres of mine waste into Quesnel Lake, Hazeltine Creek

Most Read