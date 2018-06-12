Mark Wroblewski and Danica Flores won $500,000 in the June 1 Lott Max draw. (Contributed)

Lower Mainland couple wins Lotto Max draw

The couple matched all seven numbers for a Maxmillion prize, shared with one other in Ontario

A couple from Pitt Meadows has won $500,000 in Lotto Max.

Danica Flores and Mark Wroblewski matched all seven numbers in the June 1 draw to win a Maxmillion prize split with a winner in Ontario.

They purchased their ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore in Pitt Meadows.

“I see winners celebrate big lottery wins on TV but I never thought this could happen to me,” Flores said in a release sent out by the B.C. Lottory Corporation.

READ MORE: Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

READ MORE: Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec, 4 B.C. tickets win Max Millions prizes

“We are still in shock and haven’t been able to think about what do with the money yet,” said Wroblewski, adding that the win feels real now that they’ve received the prize.

Flores and Wroblewski plan to share the news with friends and pick out fun items for their children before sitting down and planing their family’s future.

Lottery tickets purchased in B.C. fund programs across the province.

Previous story
Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Just Posted

Harvesting Langley’s back yard bounty

The annual Langley Community Harvest is looking for volunteers, donors – and ladders.

Country music community plans dual flood relief fundraisers

Langley’s Gabby’s Country Cabaret will be one of two sites for a charity concert on Thursday, June 21.

Young netminder joins Giants roster

Goalie Drew Sim, 15, is only expected to play a few games next season with the Langley-based G-Men.

B.C. youth agency closes after staff member gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

UPDATE: Langley Hwy. 1 overpass hit twice in less than 24 hours

Semis fail to clear Glover Road crossing Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized

Lower Mainland couple wins Lotto Max draw

The couple matched all seven numbers for a Maxmillion prize, shared with one other in Ontario

B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

Study paints picture of low-income seniors in B.C. ahead of anticipated NDP legislation this fall

BC Ferries eliminates fuel rebate, travellers to pay more

The cost will rise another $2.20 on major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

10 reports of feces falling from sky across B.C.

Transport Canada is investigating reports across B.C. and Saskatchewan

Insulin pumps to be covered for adult diabetics in B.C.

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

EDITORIAL: SafePoint injection site is saving lives

Despite your personal take on Surrey’s controversial site, it’s hard to argue with results

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

Most Read