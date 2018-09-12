Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins, world’s oldest face transplant recipient

In what doctors are calling a Canadian first, surgeons from Montreal’s Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital have successfully completed a face transplant.

The 30-hour operation on a 64-year-old man who was badly disfigured in a hunting accident took place this past May.

A team led by plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins and said he is the world’s oldest recipient of a face transplant.

“This delicate operation is the result of years of concerted, meticulous work by an incredible team and the incredible bravery and co-operation of the patient and his family,” Borsuk, who also teaches at Universite de Montreal, said Wednesday.

The operation required the expertise of multiple specialists and the collaboration of more than 100 professionals, including doctors, nurses and many other personnel.

The transplant was made possible by a donor and the permission of the donor’s family.

Health officials told a news conference the recipient is doing well some four months after the surgery.

He is able to breathe without a tracheotomy, chew with his new jaws and also smell and speak properly.

Desjardins had been living in constant pain and isolation since the 2011 accident despite five reconstructive surgeries.

Doctors noted the transplant offered him the only option to have his two jaws, facial muscles, teeth, lips and nose restored.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day
Next story
This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Just Posted

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties finish Amazing Race Canada in second place

Brother and sister work in Williams Lake and Langley RCMP detachments

New auction advances animal gala in Langley

Organizers gear up for 11th annual Furry Tail Endings event.

Non-profit Langley garden vandalized again

Garbage dumped, greenhouse damaged at Maples Discovery Gardens Co-op

Lack of government funding leaves Langley double amputee struggling

Jean Moulton filled out the paperwork, but the program to build ramps at her home is out of cash.

Langley Saints secure win in football home opener

The team from LSS beat a AAA team from the other side of the Fraser.

Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

Municipal leaders call for halt on tax on second homes

B.C. cities formally call on province to replace Greyhound

Company will pull bus service from western Canada this fall

Two 19-year-old hikers missing near Lions Bay

Search crews say families reported the women had not returned from the hike last evening

Abbotsford family doing Terry Fox Run for son ahead of amputation

Jacob Bredenhof has done 6 rounds of chemo after osteosarcoma diagnosis — same cancer Terry Fox had

White powder sent to B.C. law office tests positive for flour

Police in Greater Victoria are still waiting for full test results from hazmat incident

U.S., Canadian researchers consider capturing ailing orca J50

Southern resident killer whale, who swims along B.C. coast, has been focus since August

This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

Governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have issued mandatory evacuation orders

Most Read